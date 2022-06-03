Brent Musburger Indicates Departure From Raiders Job

Legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger stepped away from his national sports broadcasting career with ESPN in January 2017, taking on a job as the Raiders radio voice the following summer. After four seasons on the mic for Las Vegas, Musburger appears to be leaving the franchise.

“Many thanks to the Raiders organization for fond memories,” he posted to Twitter on Friday morning. “I’ll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What’s next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know!”

The 83-year-old’s departure came out of the blue, and no reason has been given for the move. As Musburger said in his tweet, it is unclear what he’ll do next, although it doesn’t sound as if he’s definitely done calling games.

He’s kept himself busy in Las Vegas on top of his role with the Raiders. Musburger also serves as host of multiple shows for betting network VSiN, which his family launched in 2017 after his departure from ESPN. The company sold to DraftKings in 2021.

Musburger got his start with CBS Sports, serving as host of The NFL Today, and covering college basketball as well as the NBA, MLB, PGA Tour and tennis for the network. He made the jump to ESPN/ABC in 1990, calling seven BCS National Championship games and serving as the network’s top college football voice until 2014.

