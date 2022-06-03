Skip to main content
Jason Garrett Could Replace Drew Brees at NBC, per Report

Although Drew Brees has yet to confirm whether or not he will be working for NBC as a football analyst again next season, rumors of his replacement have already began circulating.

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is one of the options to replace Brees as an NFL analyst and Notre Dame football analyst on NBC, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Garrett would also work on the NFL pregame show “Football Night in America” on Sunday nights.

The 56-year-old has already been working as an analyst for NBC, for the network’s USFL coverage, with Jac Collinsworth, who is also rumored to be Garrett’s partner for Notre Dame games. Mike Tirico, who will now be the “Sunday Night Football” play-by-play announcer for NBC, previously worked with Brees on the Fighting Irish broadcasts.

The USFL season marks Garrett’s first experience in the broadcast booth.

Garrett was the head coach of the Cowboys from 2011 to ’19, then  the Giants offensive coordinator from 2020 to ’21, until he was fired last season by then head coach Joe Judge.

It’s unknown at this time who else is being considered for the NBC analyst job. The network has yet to confirm if Brees will be returning next season or not.

