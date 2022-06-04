Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield’s Wife Shares Update on QB Amid Browns Uncertainty

Baker Mayfield’s 2022 season future is still unknown as he remains on the Browns roster for the time being. When Cleveland pursued and ultimately traded for Deshaun Watson back in March, Mayfield requested a trade from the Browns.

However, no other NFL teams have dealt for the 27-year-old for next season despite some teams showing interest.

Many fans wonder how Mayfield is doing during this tough time. His wife, Emily, answered this question on Friday during one of her Instagram Q&A sessions, saying that plenty of people asked the same question.

“He’s great!” Emily wrote. “Been training a ton and playing plenty of golf in his free time.”

Emily was also asked about how her and her quarterback husband handle the “stress and unknowns” of life in the NFL, especially this offseason as Mayfield’s future remains uncertain.

“Personally, it’s been a learning process,” Emily wrote. “But I’ve learned that fitness and self care play a HUGE role in my happiness and mental health. It also took me a few years to realize it’s okay to say no to things. Oh, and stay off Twitter! Haha.”

Regarding her comment of staying off Twitter and other social media sites, Emily is referencing the various headlines and rumors associated with her husband and his potential landing spots. Critics are definitely out there, as the Mayfields have learned.

“Watching the person you love get scrutinized by the media when you see the hard work they put in, seeing all the falsehoods written in the media and having to bite my tongue (!!!),” Emily wrote.

It is rumored that Mayfield’s 2022 salary of $18.86 million has made it difficult for the Browns to trade away the quarterback.

