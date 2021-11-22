Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing hurt much of the season after suffering injuries to both his shoulder and his knee. Many believe, right or wrong, it's contributed to his lackluster play for much of the season. His wife, Emily, got herself into a little bit of hot water on Sunday night defending her husband on Instagram. She addressed it early Monday morning.

Mayfield, who routinely reposts dozens of Instagram posts from fans, reposted a fan's note that suggested the rest of the Browns team should get "tougher" like her husband (you can view it here). It was later taken down from her Instagram account.

Early Monday morning, Mayfield took to Twitter to address the situation. She retweeted a note from a fan defending her, insinuating that she reposts dozens of posts from fans on game day. She also made it clear she has no issue with any of the other players on Cleveland's roster.

"I also love the guys on this team. I respect every single one of them. Make a story out of whatever you want; I’m NEVER hating on them. They put it out there every week, many have injuries no one ever hears about, and they’re all tough as hell!"

Clearly, Mayfield is doing a bit of damage control. Whether this leads to an issue with Baker and his teammates remains to be seen.

Regardless, the Browns defeated the Lions 13-10 and sit with a 6-5 record, right in the thick of the playoff race. The last thing they need is more off-the-field controversy coming on the heels of the Odell Beckham Jr. debacle.

The Browns will next take on the Ravens on Sunday Night Football this coming weekend.

