Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Aaron Rodgers in Attendance at Packers Mandatory Minicamp
Aaron Rodgers in Attendance at Packers Mandatory Minicamp

Aaron Rodgers Says He’ll ‘Definitely’ Finish Career With Packers

Earlier this offseason it was unclear if Aaron Rodgers would leave the Packers or retire from the NFL. But now at the start of mandatory minicamp and with a brand new contract, Rodgers says he’s 100% committed to Green Bay for the rest of his career.

When asked how much longer he’ll play in the NFL, he said he’s taking it year by year but when asked if he’ll finish his career with the Packers, Rodgers responded with “definitely,” per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. 

The four-time MVP re-signed with Green Bay in March but disputed the report that the deal was worth $200 million over four years. It’s unclear the details of his current deal. 

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Despite the reassurance from Rodgers, staying with the Packers for the rest of his career might not be too long. After he sunk the winning putt Wednesday during The Match, Rodgers revealed that he is constantly thinking about walking away from the NFL. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I think about it [retirement] all the time,” Rodgers said. “When you commit, you’re 100%. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more.”

The 38-year-old won his fourth MVP last year after throwing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns in 16 games so age is just a number to the future Hall of Famer. But it sounds like the end is in sight for Rodgers. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central 

Breaking
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Panters quarterback Cam Newton looks for a receiver against Buffalo.
Play
NFL

Cam Newton Says He Put Himself in Bad Situations With Pats, Panthers

The former Heisman Trophy winner spoke about his tenure with New England in 2020 and his second stint with Carolina in 2021.

By Daniela Perez
Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius during a Champions League match
Soccer

Mbappe, Vinicius Top Study of World’s Most Valuable Players

The CIES study measures factors such as performance, career progression and club value performance and economic value to determine players’ transfer values.

By Andrew Gastelum
joe maddon
MLB

Angels Fire Manager Joe Maddon Amid Lengthy Losing Streak

It comes as the team is in the midst of a franchise-record 12-game losing streak.

By Nick Selbe
patrick mahomes
Play
Extra Mustard

Patrick Mahomes Brings Popular Texas Fast Food Chain to Kansas

The QB has finally brought his favorite burger chain to his second home.

By Nick Selbe
Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) looks toward the crowd during the second quarter of a game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Play
NFL

Colts HC Says Darius Leonard Will Have Back Surgery

He should be ready to go for the start of the regular season.

By Joseph Salvador
Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
Extra Mustard

Thompson Hopes ‘Game 6 Klay’ Video Will Help Him Out of Slump

The Warriors sharpshooter has a plan ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

By Zach Koons
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during pregame warmups against the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Report: DK Metcalf Not at Mandatory Minicamp for Seahawks

He and the team have reportedly not reached an agreement on a new deal.

By Joseph Salvador
Taylor Swift at the Golden Globe Awards
Extra Mustard

Taylor Swift Responds to Providence Using Her Song As Team Anthem

Swifties and Friars unite—you belong with each other.

By Nick Selbe