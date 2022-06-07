Earlier this offseason it was unclear if Aaron Rodgers would leave the Packers or retire from the NFL. But now at the start of mandatory minicamp and with a brand new contract, Rodgers says he’s 100% committed to Green Bay for the rest of his career.

When asked how much longer he’ll play in the NFL, he said he’s taking it year by year but when asked if he’ll finish his career with the Packers, Rodgers responded with “definitely,” per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The four-time MVP re-signed with Green Bay in March but disputed the report that the deal was worth $200 million over four years. It’s unclear the details of his current deal.

Despite the reassurance from Rodgers, staying with the Packers for the rest of his career might not be too long. After he sunk the winning putt Wednesday during The Match, Rodgers revealed that he is constantly thinking about walking away from the NFL.

“I think about it [retirement] all the time,” Rodgers said. “When you commit, you’re 100%. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more.”

The 38-year-old won his fourth MVP last year after throwing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns in 16 games so age is just a number to the future Hall of Famer. But it sounds like the end is in sight for Rodgers.

