NFL Releases National TV Schedule for Preseason Games

With less than two months until the kickoff of the annual Hall of Fame Game, the NFL announced the national-television schedule for the 2022 preseason slate. 

The Jaguars and the Raiders will get the action underway on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio at the league’s 58th annual Hall of Fame Game. The preseason opener will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Five other preseason games will be broadcast on national television later this summer, featuring the Bears, Seahawks, Ravens, Cardinals, Falcons, Jets, 49ers, Texans, Lions and Steelers.

Here’s a look at the entire schedule, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

NFL Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug. 4Jaguars vs. Raiders (Canton, Ohio) - 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Preseason Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 18: Bears at Seahawks - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Sunday, Aug. 21: Ravens at Cardinals - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
Monday, Aug. 22: Falcons at Jets - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Preseason Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 25: 49ers at Texans - 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)
Sunday, Aug. 28: Lions at Steelers - 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

For the entire 2022 preseason schedule, broken down by team, visit NFL.com.

