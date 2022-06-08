Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Aaron Donald Addresses Record Contract, Decision to Return to Rams

Aaron Donald is returning for another run at another title with the Rams, after retirement rumors persisted through the offseason for the reigning Super Bowl champions. According to Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer, the deal is worth $95 million through 2024, with $65 million guaranteed over the next two seasons.

His $31.6 million average annual salary is now the highest of all non-quarterbacks in the NFL. However, Donald says that record contract was not the most important factor in his return to the field in 2022.

“It wasn’t important,” Donald said of hitting that mark, per ESPN. “It’s about other things off the field that were going on in my life that I had to get situated. And being here, with an organization that I’ve been with since day one, that I grew with, became a world champion with. I’m ready to try to run it back and create that whole feeling all over again.

“It’s about winning for me, and the pieces are here for that to come to fruition. And for me to be a piece to the puzzle and to be here right now, it’s a blessing.”

More important, Donald says, was the Rams restocking after making bold moves in 2021, leading to a championship. Two of those late acquisitions—Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.—are not on the roster, but Donald was excited to see other star veterans like linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Allen Robinson added to the fold.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

“I think one of the most important things for me was feeling that the pieces we brought in were still going to give us an opportunity to win another Super Bowl,” Donald said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I truly believe that we’ve got the pieces here, the players here, the coaches here to make that come to life. We lost some good guys, but we gained some good guys too.”

Donald’s deal follows a four-year, $160 million extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Now, the attention turns to star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

No front office is as shrewd at maneuvering the salary cap and leveraging future assets for immediate help as Les Snead’s, and it paid off with a championship in 2021. The move to retain Donald makes it even more clear that the franchise believes its window remains wide open. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Draymond Green flexes after a basket.
NBA

Draymond Calls Out Former Players Who Brag About 1980s, ’90s

The Warriors enforcer said most of the players who brag about the physicality of basketball back in the day were often the ones getting “bullied.”

By Joseph Salvador
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa brings out the line-up card before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, June 3, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Play
MLB

Hot Seat Index: Which MLB Managers Could Be Fired Next?

Both Joe Girardi and Joe Maddon lost their jobs within the last week, and more skippers could soon be getting the boot.

By Will Laws
Stock photo of red boxing gloves.
Boxing

South African Boxer Simiso Buthelezi Dies Following Fight

He was reportedly winning the fight before he began aimlessly punching away from his opponent.

By Dan Lyons
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini at a match.
Soccer

Sepp Blatter Avoids Testifying at Start of FIFA Fraud Trial

The former FIFA president faces charges of defrauding FIFA in a Swiss criminal court along with former UEFA president Michel Platini.

By Associated Press
Drew Brees holding a mike
Play
Extra Mustard

Drew Brees Got a Raw Deal From NBC

It’s hard not to believe one bad playoff game did him in.

By Jimmy Traina
Derek Fisher of the Sparks coaches Brittney Sykes
WNBA

The Sparks Have More Questions Than Answers So Far

Following the midseason departure of coach and GM Derek Fisher, Los Angeles has a lot to sort out.

By Ben Pickman
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play in a game against the Panthers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Sent Message to Oklahoma Softball Star Jocelyn Alo

He congratulated the two-time National Player of the Year after the Sooners eliminated the Bruins from the Women’s College World Series.

By Zach Koons
NCAA logo
Play
College Basketball

Is NIL Stalling the Momentum of G League, Overtime Elite?

As pro development leagues began to make inroads to attract top talent, NIL deals quickly returned the power to college basketball programs, elite players and coaches say.

By Jason Jordan