NFL
Baker Mayfield Excused From Attending Cleveland Browns Mini-Camp

Cooper Kupp, Rams Agree to Three-Year Extension, per Report

Cooper Kupp reportedly agreed to a three-year extension with the Rams and keeps him in Los Angeles for the next five years at $110 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With his new deal, Kupp sits among the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Kupp, who was named MVP in Los Angeles’s Super Bowl LVI win against the Bengals, led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) during the regular season. In the Super Bowl victory, he recorded eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Before signing the extension to his contract on Wednesday, the 2021 Pro Bowler was entering the second year of a three-year extension in which he was previously earning $15.75 million per year, which was the second-highest salary among receivers in 2022 but narrowly cracking the top 10 highest-paid in 2023.

Kupp’s deal comes a day after the Rams re-worked Aaron Donald’s contract, making him the highest-paid non quarterback in NFL history by earning a guaranteed $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 season. 

The 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year joins a list of receivers across the league to receive new deals this offseason including A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Allen Robinson, Brandin Cooks and others. 

