Jack Del Rio Apologizes for Controversial Jan. 6 Remarks

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has recently been under fire for a tweet he sent out on Jan. 6, 2022, one year after the insurrection at the Capitol. He was asked about the tweet on Wednesday, and he brushed off the insurrection a “dust-up.”

In his initial Twitter reply, Del Rio asked why the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was being investigated, while what he described as “riots” during summer 2020 were not. During the summer of 2020, there were nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis law enforcement. Floyd, who was Black, died in police custody after officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for several minutes during an arrest. Chauvin was later convicted of second-and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter.

Four people died during the attack on Jan. 6. The Capitol suffered damages of $1.5 million and there were over 725 arrests, according to the United States Department of Justice. Over 225 people were charged with a crime and 140 total police officers were assaulted. 

After receiving backlash for his comments, including from former Commanders running back Brian Mitchell, Del Rio took to Twitter to issue an apology.

“I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Del Rio wrote. “Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry.”

However, Del Rio also noted that he “stands by” his comments on violence in communities, something he condemns.

