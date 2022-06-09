Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Klay Thompson, Bill Belichick and the Los Angeles Angels on Today's SI Feed
Klay Thompson, Bill Belichick and the Los Angeles Angels on Today's SI Feed

Former NFL Coach Gregg Williams Lands XFL Job

Gregg Williams has found a new coaching gig in the XFL. 

The league announced that Williams will serve as the defensive coordinator on a team coached by Reggie Barlow.

Williams has not coached in a professional game since 2020 when he served as the Jets defensive coordinator. New York fired him on Dec. 7, 2020, a day after the Jets fell to the Oakland Raiders 31-28. The Jets finished that season with a 2-14 record.

When he was fired, the Jets had given up the third-most points in the league. The 63-year-old became the Jets defensive coordinator ahead of the 2019 season after previously working with the Browns, Rams, Saints, Jaguars and the Commanders.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He was also a former head coach for the Bills from 2001 to ’03 and served as the Browns interim coach in ’18. However, he is often remembered for his part in the Saints’ 2012 bounty scandal in which he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on March 21, 2012, for “conduct detrimental” to the team. 

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

stephen curry (2)
Play
NBA

Warriors Expect Curry to Play in Game 4 of NBA Finals, per Report

Curry did not play in the final minutes of Game 3, a 116-100 Golden State loss.

By Nick Selbe
Peyton Manning during half time event between the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
Play
NFL

Broncos Ownership Discusses Advisory Role With Manning, per Report

The role could potentially lead to the Hall of Famer being part of the team’s ownership group.

By Wilton Jackson
Yankees radio announcer John Sterling.
Play
MLB

Minor League Baseball Announcer Makes Pitch to Succeed John Sterling

Joey Zanaboni believes he should be the next voice of the Yankees.

By Daniel Chavkin
The Big Ten logo at a football game
Play
College Football

The Big Ten Has a Prime Media Rights Package Opportunity

Splitting its game broadcasts onto three networks would be a savvy move for the conference.

By Richard Johnson
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) look on in the second half against the Giants.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Comments on Rob Gronkowski Possibly Retiring

The star tight end has yet to make an announcement on whether he’s going to play in 2022 or call it a career.

By Joseph Salvador
marcus-smart-celtics-draymond-green
Play
NBA

The Marcus Smart Experience Is in Full Effect

Boston’s longest-tenured player did it all in Game 3.

By Michael Pina
Dawn Staley celebrates a National Championship with South Carolina.
Play
College Basketball

Dawn Staley Said She Isn’t interested in NBA, WNBA Jobs

The Gamecocks head coach is happy where she is.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Celebrity Browns Fan Says He Won’t Wear Watson’s Jersey

Michael Mizanin will not be wearing Watson's jerseys inside FirstEnergy stadium on Sundays.

By Wilton Jackson