Former NFL Coach Gregg Williams Lands XFL Job

Gregg Williams has found a new coaching gig in the XFL.

The league announced that Williams will serve as the defensive coordinator on a team coached by Reggie Barlow.

Williams has not coached in a professional game since 2020 when he served as the Jets defensive coordinator. New York fired him on Dec. 7, 2020, a day after the Jets fell to the Oakland Raiders 31-28. The Jets finished that season with a 2-14 record.

When he was fired, the Jets had given up the third-most points in the league. The 63-year-old became the Jets defensive coordinator ahead of the 2019 season after previously working with the Browns, Rams, Saints, Jaguars and the Commanders.

He was also a former head coach for the Bills from 2001 to ’03 and served as the Browns interim coach in ’18. However, he is often remembered for his part in the Saints’ 2012 bounty scandal in which he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on March 21, 2012, for “conduct detrimental” to the team.

