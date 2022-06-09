Tom Brady Responds to Dolphins Ownership Speculation

After Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football in early February, rumors swirled that the Dolphins were interested in him joining the franchise as a part of the ownership group, or as their quarterback if he decided to return to the field.

Brady came out of his short retirement in the second week of March, announcing that he would be playing for the Buccaneers once again as he embarks on his 23rd professional season.

When meeting with the media on Thursday as part of the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, Brady was asked directly about whether or not there was any truth to the rumors regarding Brady and the Dolphins in any capacity.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with a lot of people as I’ve had for the last three our four years of my career about different opportunities when I’m done playing football,” Brady said. “I kind of made a decision of what I’d like to do, and I’ll get to be in the game of football. I think for me the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I hope to do for this team. That’s been my commitment to this team and organization.”

As Brady alluded to on Thursday, he’s made a decision on what he will do when he is done with the game of football. He signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to become Fox Sports’s top color commentator alongside Kevin Burkhardt, which will begin as soon as he hangs up his cleats.

