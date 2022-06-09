Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Tom Brady Does Not Deny the Miami Rumors, Reiterates Tampa Commitment
Tom Brady Does Not Deny the Miami Rumors, Reiterates Tampa Commitment

Tom Brady Responds to Dolphins Ownership Speculation

After Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football in early February, rumors swirled that the Dolphins were interested in him joining the franchise as a part of the ownership group, or as their quarterback if he decided to return to the field.

Brady came out of his short retirement in the second week of March, announcing that he would be playing for the Buccaneers once again as he embarks on his 23rd professional season.

When meeting with the media on Thursday as part of the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, Brady was asked directly about whether or not there was any truth to the rumors regarding Brady and the Dolphins in any capacity.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with a lot of people as I’ve had for the last three our four years of my career about different opportunities when I’m done playing football,” Brady said. “I kind of made a decision of what I’d like to do, and I’ll get to be in the game of football. I think for me the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I hope to do for this team. That’s been my commitment to this team and organization.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

As Brady alluded to on Thursday, he’s made a decision on what he will do when he is done with the game of football. He signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to become Fox Sports’s top color commentator alongside Kevin Burkhardt, which will begin as soon as he hangs up his cleats.

More NFL Coverage:

Report: Cooper Kupp, Rams Agree to Three-Year Extension
Buzbee to Add Texans As Defendants in Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson
Trevon Diggs Claps Back at Those Criticizing His Interception Numbers
BucsGameday: Tom Brady dishes out his thoughts on Bill Belichick

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1)
Extra Mustard

Fields Blasts Home Run During Batting Practice at Wrigley Field

The 23-year-old played baseball in high school, but gave up the sport to focus on his football career.

By Madison Williams
stephen curry (2)
Play
NBA

Steph Curry on Game 4 Availability: ‘I’m Gonna Play’

Curry did not play in the final minutes of Game 3, a 116-100 Golden State loss.

By Nick Selbe
Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena.
NBA

Rare Jordan Memorabilia Stolen in Chicago Store Burglary

The stolen 1986 Jordan rookie card was worth $25,000 according to the store’s owner.

By Wilton Jackson
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts towards an official after a foul in the fourth quarter during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
NBA

Draymond Green Says He Won’t Stop Recording His Podcast

He had a message for anyone saying he shouldn’t record his podcast after each game.

By Joseph Salvador
2022 Monaco Grand Prix with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team
Formula1

Sebastian Vettel Feels F1 Would Welcome An Openly Gay Driver

The four-time world champion also addressed Formula One racing in countries with questionable human rights records and laws.

By Madeline Coleman
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bruce Arians on the bench in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
NFL

Tom Brady Responds to Rumors About Bruce Arians Relationship

Rumors arose in the offseason that the relationship had soured between the quarterback and his former coach.

By Mike McDaniel
LeBron James is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Play
NBA

LeBron Says He Wants to Own NBA Team in Las Vegas

The Lakers star has his eyes set on one city.

By Joseph Salvador
Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Play
NFL

Former NFL Coach Gregg Williams Lands XFL Job

Williams will serve as the defensive coordinator on a team coached by Reggie Barlow.

By Wilton Jackson