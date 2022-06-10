Skip to main content
Jordan Love Shares His Approach Amid Uncertain Future With Packers

Jordan Love remains in the shadows of Aaron Rodgers among Packers quarterbacks. Even with that, it has not stopped the third-year quarterback from improving his skills at the position.

Rodgers will no doubt be the starter in Green Bay in the 2022 season. However, Love has taken advantage of the first-team reps he has received during the Packers’ offseason training activities in Rodgers’s absence, something he doesn’t take lightly.

“I definitely think I’m maxing out all the reps,” Love told the Wisconsin State Journal. “Even the reps where I’m like, ‘Ah, man. I wish I had done this, I wish I had done that,’ I get to go back on film, watch it and just be able to learn. You learn more from your mistakes than from your successes.”

Last season, Love played in six games for the Packers and started in Green Bay’s 13–7 loss against the Chiefs, when Rodgers was away from the team due to testing positive for COVID-19. In that game, the third-year quarterback led the offense to one scoring drive in the game.

However, in recent weeks to Love’s defense, other Green Bay players have noticed a change in confidence and his mechanics as a signal-caller. Packers running back A.J. Dillon recently said that Love has gotten his “swagger back” and that he likes the direction the quarterback is moving in.

While Rodgers sits in firm position as the team’s starter, anything can happen in a game. And for Love, when his moment comes to start, he will be ready.

“I am always confident in myself,” Love said. “I have no idea what might happen. So rather than stressing about things that might happen … might not happen, I’m just here right now. I’ll take what I’m given and run with it.”

Love is currently in the third year of his four-year, $12 million contract

