It is no secret that Robby Anderson wants more consistency within the Panthers’ franchise at the quarterback position.

In his last two seasons in Carolina, he has caught passes from four different signal callers as the team finished 5-12 and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

However, the former Temple receiver tweeted on Saturday that he has thought about ending his football career. “Ain’t gone lie Thinking bout Retiring…,” Anderson tweeted. He deleted the message shortly thereafter.

In April’s draft, the Panthers drafted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral after going after failing to acquire Deshaun Watson, who was traded by the Texans to the Browns, and deciding not to trade for Baker Mayfield ahead of the draft. While Anderson tweeted that he was not a fan of Mayfield potentially coming to Carolina, he is back to catching passes from Sam Darnold, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9 last season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have also not closed the door on Cam Newton and are open to bringing him back before the start of the 2022 season. That decision, however, will be left up to Newton, GM Scott Fitterer has indicated.

Newton, who signed with the Panthers in November after a one-year stint with the Patriots, made five starts for Carolina in 2021 and led the Panthers to one victory before the team would lose its last seven games of the season.

Regardless of who Panthers coach Matt Rhule decides to go with as the team's starter for next season, Anderson wants the team to win and be productive offensively. In 17 games last season, Anderson finished with 53 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns.

