Panthers’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Carolina Took Each Round

The 2021 campaign was an interesting one for the Panthers as injuries plagued stars and a familiar face returned before entering free agency.

The franchise posted a 5–12 record, missing out of the postseason yet again. They openly searched for a quarterback, engaging and falling out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and reportedly deciding not to trade for Baker Mayfield prior to the draft. However, The MMQB’s Albert Breer wrote Monday that “there are teams that are convinced the Panthers won’t take a quarterback. If it is a quarterback (at No. 6)? And if it is a QB, most have them pegged to take Liberty’s Malik Willis or Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, with a little underlying buzz that Ole Miss’s Matt Corral has support in that building.”

Six top quarterback draft prospects—Willis, Pickett, Corral, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe—visited the Panthers at the beginning of April. As of earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s Mock Draft doesn’t have a quarterback being drafted until No. 19, which has Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett heading to the Saints. However, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Tuesday during the team’s pre-draft press conference that they are looking to add a signal caller to the roster this draft season.

The Panthers will begin with a first round pick, and the question is whether they will use it for a quarterback or possibly an offensive tackle.

Here is how Carolina’s draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL draft):

Round 1, Pick 6:

Round 4, Pick 137 (from Rams through Texans):

Round 5, Pick 144 (from Jaguars):

Round 5, Pick 149:

Round 6, Pick 199 (from Raiders):

Round 7, Pick 242 (from Patriots through Dolphins):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

More NFL Coverage:

• Rams 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Los Angeles Took Each Round

• Bears 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Chicago Took Each Round

• Ravens 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Baltimore Took Each Round

• All Panthers: Ranking the Remaining QB Options for the Carolina Panthers

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers.