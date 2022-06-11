Tyreek Hill, Drew Rosenhaus Open Up About Trade Request From Chiefs

When the Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Dolphins, many people were caught by surprise that Kansas City would move on from such a dynamic player. However, maybe it shouldn’t have been a shock.

On Hill’s new podcast It Needed To Be Said, the Miami wideout said he wasn’t happy with the way the Chiefs utilized him last season.

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said, via ProFootballTalk. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

Hill also had his agent Drew Rosenhaus on to discuss what was missing in the relationship between Hill and Kansas City. Specifically, Rosenhaus mentioned the disconnect between them and the Chiefs when it came to Hill’s contract extension, which was impacted by Davante Adams’s new deal with the Raiders.

“If they didn’t want to do that type of deal, then we would get them a blockbuster trade,” Rosenhaus said. “I flat out told them that I felt like I could talk to teams around the league and bring a bunch of—bring great compensation. And I think the Chiefs initially wanted to challenge us and see what we could get from other teams contractually and what we could also get compensation-wise.”

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million extension with Miami as part of the trade. He explained that he tried to get Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to influence Brett Veach into giving him that deal, but it didn't seem to work.

Both Hill and Rosenhaus opened up completely beyond those two subjects. Hill mentioned that the Chiefs wouldn’t let him see his grandfather, who had prostate surgery in 2021, where things seem more relaxed in Miami.

Additionally, Rosenhaus believes Mahomes’s star power was too big in Kansas City, where as the Dolphins will acknowledge Hill’s presence more. However, Hill claims that isn’t an issue.

“The only thing I care about is respect within the building. Notoriety outside the building, I don’t care about none of that, man,” he said. “Because none of that ain’t gonna win us games on Sunday.”

