Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Kyler Murray Will Report to Mandatory Minicamp, per Report

Kyler Murray showed up for team physicals Monday and is expected to be present for mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He and the Cardinals have yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension. 

The signal-caller skipped voluntary organized team activities in May. At the time, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters he expected Murray to attend mandatory minicamp. This all follows an eventful offseason between Murray and his team as the quarterback continues to look for a new deal.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

The Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option in May and the move guaranteed him about $28 million in 2022. If the Cardinals don’t reach an agreement on an extension, Arizona could also franchise tag him for about $32 million.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In February, he scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. At the time, it was unclear what prompted the move. Later that month, Murray’s agent released a statement urging Arizona to prioritize reaching a long-term deal with Murray.

This is the first year that Murray, 24, is eligible for an extension. In April he tweeted that Arizona is ‘home’ and that he wants to win Super Bowls there. That same day, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there was “zero chance” the team would trade Murray.

The 2022 season is just three months away and the Cardinals will want to nail down Murray long-term before this storyline bleeds into the regular season. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals 

FuboTV
Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

Glover Teixera (red gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
MMA

Inside Procházka's Light Heavyweight Title Win at UFC 275

The new division champ—the UFC's first title-holder from the Czech Republic—scored the finish he needed but begins his reign short of satisfaction.

By Justin Barrasso
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Will Miss Game 5 Monday Night

He won’t be in attendance for the pivotal NBA Finals matchup in San Francisco.

By Zach Koons
Jeff Hardy makes his entrance at AEW Double or Nothing
Wrestling

AEW’s Jeff Hardy Arrested for DUI in Florida

It’s his third DUI arrest since 2018.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Mercury center Brittney Griner and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith help up teammate Diana Taurasi during a WNBA playoff game against the Storm.
Play
WNBA

State Department Officials, Mercury Meet Amid Griner’s Detention

The WNBA star has been held captive in Russia for over 100 days.

By Associated Press
Professional wrestler John Cena during a press conference before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway
Play
Wrestling

John Cena Surprises Young Fan Who Fled His Home in Ukraine (Video)

The young fan’s mother burst into tears when the WWE star greeted her son in need.

By Joseph Salvador
Stephen Curry celebrating against the Celtics
Play
NBA

Dwyane Wade Names Steph Curry to His NBA Mount Rushmore

The Warriors guard has put on a show this postseason, and the former Heat star has him as one of the best.

By Mike McDaniel
Ronny Deila leaves NYCFC
Soccer

NYCFC Manager Leaves MLS Cup Champion for Standard Liege

Ronny Deila is headed back to Europe, with Nick Cushing taking his place in the interim.

By Associated Press
Marcelo is leaving Real Madrid
Soccer

Marcelo Bids Emotional Farewell to Real Madrid After 16 Years

Marcelo has said he plans to play another couple of years before retiring, then wants to somehow remain involved with Madrid.

By Associated Press