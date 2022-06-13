Kyler Murray showed up for team physicals Monday and is expected to be present for mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He and the Cardinals have yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

The signal-caller skipped voluntary organized team activities in May. At the time, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters he expected Murray to attend mandatory minicamp. This all follows an eventful offseason between Murray and his team as the quarterback continues to look for a new deal.

The Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option in May and the move guaranteed him about $28 million in 2022. If the Cardinals don’t reach an agreement on an extension, Arizona could also franchise tag him for about $32 million.

In February, he scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. At the time, it was unclear what prompted the move. Later that month, Murray’s agent released a statement urging Arizona to prioritize reaching a long-term deal with Murray.

This is the first year that Murray, 24, is eligible for an extension. In April he tweeted that Arizona is ‘home’ and that he wants to win Super Bowls there. That same day, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there was “zero chance” the team would trade Murray.

The 2022 season is just three months away and the Cardinals will want to nail down Murray long-term before this storyline bleeds into the regular season.

