Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not attend organized team activities this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Murray and Arizona have been in a very public negotiation for a contract extension, but there has been no advancement on those talks.

OTAs are optional, and coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters he expects for Murray to attend mandatory mini-camp from June 14-16. The Cardinals exercised the fifth-year option on Murray's contract last month, guaranteeing him a salary of about $29 million in 2023.

But before that, Murray made several public moves to put pressure on Arizona to prioritize his extension this offseason. In February, he scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. At the time, it was unclear what prompted the move.

Later that same month, Murray’s agent released a statement urging the Cardinals to prioritize reaching a long-term deal with Murray, seemingly making it clear that the signal-caller wants a deal sooner rather than later. This is the first year that Murray, 24, is eligible for an extension. In April he tweeted that Arizona is ‘home’ and that he wants to win Super Bowls there.

That same day, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there was “zero chance” the team would trade Murray. Last season he threw for 3,787 yards and rushed for 423 yards in 14 games, scoring 29 total touchdowns.

