Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Kyler Murray Skips Cardinals OTAs, Expected to Attend Mini-Camp, per Report

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not attend organized team activities this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Murray and Arizona have been in a very public negotiation for a contract extension, but there has been no advancement on those talks. 

OTAs are optional, and coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters he expects for Murray to attend mandatory mini-camp from June 14-16. The Cardinals exercised the fifth-year option on Murray's contract last month, guaranteeing him a salary of about $29 million in 2023. 

But before that, Murray made several public moves to put pressure on Arizona to prioritize his extension this offseason. In February, he scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. At the time, it was unclear what prompted the move.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Later that same month, Murray’s agent released a statement urging the Cardinals to prioritize reaching a long-term deal with Murray, seemingly making it clear that the signal-caller wants a deal sooner rather than later. This is the first year that Murray, 24, is eligible for an extension. In April he tweeted that Arizona is ‘home’ and that he wants to win Super Bowls there. 

That same day, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there was “zero chance” the team would trade Murray. Last season he threw for 3,787 yards and rushed for 423 yards in 14 games, scoring 29 total touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage:

• Jaire Alexander Extension Fits Aaron Rodgers’s Timeline
• Houston Texans 2022 Fantasy Outlook
• 2022 Fantasy Projections: Brandin Cooks
• All Cardinals: Arizona Cardinals Contract Terms for Three Draft Picks

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals 

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

jaire-alexander-business-packers-contract
NFL

Jaire Alexander Extension Fits Aaron Rodgers’s Timeline

Green Bay’s financial strategy has changed over the years, especially in a win-now window. Plus, Tom Brady’s wild summer and the Deshaun Watson discipline is likely near.

By Andrew Brandt
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) gestures after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
MLB

The Twins Are Teaching MLB Teams How to Avoid a Teardown

Most clubs would’ve gutted their roster and started anew. Minnesota got creative and is now in first place.

By Nick Selbe
Mick Foley on "Broken Skull Sessions" with Steve Austin
Play
Wrestling

Mick Foley Launching New Podcast With Conrad Thompson

The show will examine Foley’s storied career in wrestling and will debut in June.

By Justin Barrasso
Avery Johnson
Play
College Football

QB Recruits Johnson, Glenn Emerging Among Elites in 2023 Cycle

The list of top passers beyond Arch Manning is growing in the class of 2023

By John Garcia Jr.
Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles while being defended by Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) and forward Jerami Grant (9).
NBA

Pistons, Bulls to Play Regular-Season Game in Paris in 2023

The NBA will make its first appearance in the French capital since 2020.

By Zach Koons
Andrei Vasilevskiy salutes the Lightning crowd
Play
NHL

SI:AM | Andrei Vasilevskiy Stonewalled the NHL’s Best Team

The Lightning are through to the Eastern Conference Finals thanks to their old reliable goaltender.

By Dan Gartland
Dameon_Pierce
Play
Fantasy

Houston Texans 2022 Fantasy Outlook

Rookie Dameon Pierce could challenge for starting job.

By Shawn Childs
sean-brady-for-si
MMA

Brady Pushing for Top-10 Assignment in UFC's Welterweight Division

Brady competes against Ben Saunders at Saturday's FURY Professional Grappling 4 but wants next UFC booking.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground