Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Following a news conference in which Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson fielded questions regarding the growing number of lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment filed against him, attorney Tony Buzbee—who represents 24 plaintiffs that have filed civil suits—issued a statement in saying he had hoped Watson would show “some regret or remorse” for his behavior.

“We were sent the video of the Watson press conference. We appreciate the Cleveland market and its fervent support with regard to its new quarterback, Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee’s statement read, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “But: given the volume of the credible cases filed, the lead detective’s sworn testimony, the undisputed facts, and the heartbreak, pain and havoc Watson has caused, we think it would be appropriate to see Deshaun Watson express some regret or remorse in the way he treated these women, some of which have sued and many others who haven’t, yet.”

“Attending some sort of counseling would be at least some step forward. We have nothing else to say on the subject.”

During Tuesday’s presser, Watson was asked why he should be believed over his numerous accusers.

“I understand that question and I definitely respect it. … I’ve been honest and I’ve truthful about my stance,” Watson said. “I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone.”

While the current number of suits filed against Watson is 24, two more are reportedly expected to be issued soon. Buzbee said he expects his law firm to file a 25th lawsuit against the Browns quarterback “in due course,” as first reported by KPRC 2 in Houston Monday.

The league is currently investigating Watson, with commissioner Roger Goodell saying in late May that the league is “nearing the end of the investigation.” No timeline was provided on when the disciplinary officer would issue a ruling, but June 30 is considered to be an important date as it is the deadline for pretrial discovery in the suits.

Here's what has happened with the quarterback on and off the field since his last game with the Texans in Jan. 2021.

