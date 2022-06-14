Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at or at https://www.rainn.org

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was made available to reporters Tuesday after practice, where he fielded questions regarding the 24 active civil suits against him that describe sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Additionally, he was asked about the possibility of the total number of lawsuits reaching 26 soon.

The 24 civil suits filed by massage therapists each detail graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 24 women with active lawsuits, said that he expects his law firm to file a 25th lawsuit against the Browns quarterback “in due course,” as first reported by KPRC 2 in Houston on Monday.

Buzbee also said that the firm has been contacted by a 26th woman who “was compelled to come forward” after watching Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two of the other plaintiffs, give TV interviews on HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

This all follows a June 7 story from The New York Times’ Jenny Vrentas that reported Watson booked massage therapy sessions with at least 66 women over the span of 17 months and found that a Houston-based spa and the Texans “enabled” his massage habit. The article also reported that the franchise provided facilities and nondisclosure agreements for his sessions.

He previously faced multiple criminal complaints but is no longer facing charges following two grand jury hearings. A Harris County grand jury returned nine “no” decisions on nine criminal complaints against Watson in March, and a county prosecutor said that the decision concluded criminal proceedings against him in that county. On March 24, a grand jury in Brazoria County declined to charge Watson on a 10th count.

After that, the Browns traded for Watson and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million. During his introductory press conference with Cleveland in March, he denied assaulting, harassing or disrespecting any woman and reiterated that sentiment Tuesday. He is currently being investigated by the NFL for breaking the league’s personal conduct policy and faces possible suspension.

Here are the biggest takeaways from what Watson said to reporters Tuesday:

Q: Since you last talked to us, the number of cases have increased. Is that surprising to you?

A: Like I said before, I go each and every day focusing on my task and being the best person I can be. I can’t control what the other side is doing with the legal process, but like I said before, I just got to continue to focus on being the best Deshaun Watson I can be for this organization.

Q: When you’ve met with the NFL, how has that gone? And are you concerned with waiting for this decision from the league?

A: Yeah, I can’t control that. I met with the NFL a couple of weeks ago and I did everything they asked me to do. I answered every question truthfully that the NFL asked me. I spent hours with the people that they brought down. And that’s all I can do is be honest and tell them exactly what happened and I know they have a job, so I have to respect that and that’s what we wanted to do. And they have to make a decision best for the league.

Q: When these cases, if they go before a jury, why should a jury believe you over dozens of women?

A: I understand that question and I definitely respect it. But I feel like with this environment coming off the football field it’s hard to answer that question. Especially without talking to anybody on my legal team. But at the same time, I’ve been honest and I’ve been truthful about my stance and that’s I never forced anyone. I never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning and I’m going to continue to do that until all the facts come out. On the legal side, I have to continue to just go with the process with my legal team and the court of law.

Q: When we talked to you, you told us that you would not settle out of court. Yet after that, a report came out that your team offered $100,000 to each of these accusers. So which is the truth? Was that money offered or not?

A: There’s a lot of articles that’s out there and facts and things like that. There was a process that was going on back in November with another organization. So I can’t really get too far in details with that with the process that was going on before I became a Cleveland Brown. That’s a whole other discussion.

Q: The New York Times reported you booked massages with 66 different women over a 17-month period. Does that number, 66, seem right to you?

A: … I don’t think so, from what me and my attorneys went through. But, at the same time, that’s more of a legal question that I can’t really get into details about. So you probably need to ask my attorneys and things like that to confirm.

Q: As far as your actions, you don’t have any regrets about anything you’ve actually done?

A: No, like I said, I never assaulted anyone, I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone, I never forced anyone to do anything.

Q: Are you open to settling now? And what would it take to settle?

A: Like I said, I just want to clear my name and let the facts and the legal procedures continue to play out. So right now, that’s all I’m doing is wanting to clear my name and be able to let all the facts come out in the court of law and be able to focus on that.

