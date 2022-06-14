Skip to main content
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested in Colorado, Sheriff Confirms
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested in Colorado, Sheriff Confirms

Jerry Jeudy Addresses May Arrest, Legal Situation

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested May 12 with charges of a “second degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer.” 

A few weeks later, a Colorado district attorney dropped Jeudy’s charges after he determined that "no crime had been committed.”

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old was asked about the arrest situation.

“Yeah, you know, just know how to handle the situation from now on,” Jeudy said, via Denver7. “I learned from it, and now I’m just ready to move forward.”

The situation occurred back in May, in which deputies arrived at an address in Arapahoe County after a woman, who has a 1-month-old child with Jeudy, called the authorities to keep the peace during an altercation. According to an affidavit obtained by KDVR-TV in Denver, the woman stated that “things got crazy” between her and Jeudy and he put her wallet, medical paperwork for their child and the baby’s car seat in his car, preventing her from getting access to the items.

Jeudy confirmed the woman’s claim to deputies, saying that “she took one of his three phones and would not give it back,” police said. The woman said she didn’t want to get Jeudy in trouble but just “wants her items back so she can leave” and return to Virginia. There was no physical contact reported in the incident, and the domestic violence enhancer was added because he has a child with the woman. 

