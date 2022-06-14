Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe was released by the team on Tuesday after reaching an injury settlement.

The 32-year-old did not play during the entire 2021 season while dealing with a hip injury he suffered last summer during a combined practice with the Panthers. Since then, Wolfe announced that he’s now underwent two hip surgeries. His first surgery occurred in January on his right hip, while his second surgery was more recent and on his left hip.

Wolfe signed a three-year, $12 million extension with the Ravens in March 2021 after originally being signed to the team on a one-year deal in 2020 coming from an eight-year career with the Broncos before.

Back on March 16 of this year, Wolfe tweeted saying that he “fully intend(s)” on playing in 2022. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was hopeful for the defensive end’s offseason improvements, but the team still decided to part ways with Wolfe.

In his one season of playing with the Ravens, Wolfe totaled 47 tackles, 32 assists and one sack in 14 games. 47 tackles in one season tied his career season high that he achieved in 2015, when the Broncos won the Super Bowl title.

Without Wolfe on the field last season, the Ravens went 8–9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

