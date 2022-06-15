While talking to reporters Wednesday, Commanders coach Ron Rivera was abundantly clear that the team won’t be trading wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

“We’re not trading Terry,” Rivera said, per 106.7 The Fan’s JP Finlay. “We’re trying to get this done. We believe in who Terry is for us and what he can bring to the table.”

McLaurin was also not in attendance for mandatory minicamp. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason and will earn $2.79 million in 2022 under his rookie contract. The 26-year-old is a star for Washington and is coming off his second 1,000-yard receiving season in a row.

He caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in his 17 starts in 2021. When asked if McLaurin’s absence was excused and if he would be fined for missing minicamp, Rivera said “he’s subject to the rules and we’ll go from there.”

“We’ve been talking with his folks probably the last week and working on some stuff and hopefully it’ll be taken care of in a matter of time,” Rivera said. “How much time? Don’t know.”

