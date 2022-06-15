Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport revealed that he had to have part of his left pinky finger amputated based on an injury he suffered back in college, via The Athletic.

While playing at the University of Texas San Antonio, Davenport injured his left pinky. He didn’t get a plate inserted until last year, though. However, the plate later broke, causing an infection that prompted the amputation this offseason.

His pinky injury alone caused the former first round pick to undergo multiple surgeries. On top of that, he underwent a right shoulder surgery this offseason. He missed part of the beginning of the 2021 season due to the shoulder injury.

The 25-year-old is expected to be healthy enough to play in the 2022 season despite his injuries. This will mark his fifth year in the league.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Additionally, the upcoming season is the last year of Davenport’s rookie contract, meaning he will be a free agent next year.

In his four seasons so far, Davenport has a combined 113 tackles, with 62 of those being solo tackles and 51 being assisted. He also has 23 tackles for loss and 21 sacks.

His best statistical season so far came in 2021, when he finished with career highs of nine sacks, 39 combined tackles and 23 solo tackles.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network.