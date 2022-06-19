Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Mark Ingram Praises Saints for Keeping Team ‘DNA’ With Dennis Allen Hire

The Saints promoted Dennis Allen to head coach when Sean Payton retired after last season, mainly because the team didn’t want to change much from Payton’s regime.

Running back Mark Ingram, who is in his second stint with New Orleans, believes keeping the coaching change in-house was important for the team.

“I think that was huge, keeping the DNA the same,” Ingram said, via NewOrleansSaints.com. “It’s not like it’s a full rebuild here. I think you have a team that can make a lot of noise and make a run at it. Obviously, we have to improve and get better and gel as a unit, but I think keeping the DNA of the team, the culture of the team the same, I think that’s huge and I think we’ll all benefit from it.”

Allen spent the last seven seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator, and he was a key part of the defense’s turnaround as a top unit starting in the 2017 season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Ingram, meanwhile, played with the Saints for eight years before leaving in free agency in 2019. He returned in the middle of last season, playing in seven games after Houston traded him to New Orleans in October. He and the team reportedly agreed to a one-year extension after the trade, keeping him in New Orleans through 2022.

Since Ingram spent so much time playing under Payton, he knows what made him such a good coach. The running back understands that Allen will do some things differently without changing the structure of what made the Saints so good for so long.

“Obviously, D.A. is different from Sean. But D.A. has done a great job of just trying to keep it as normal as possible and adding his own kind of flavor to it,” he said. “I think the defense is more used to it, because they spent so much time with him in defensive meetings. We only saw him sometimes when he had to fill in. But I like him a lot.”

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins smiles during pre-game warmups.
NBA

Wiggins Eyes Contract Extension With Warriors After Title Run

The forward would be happy to remain in Golden State beyond next year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Draymond Green and Ja Morant argue in front of a ref in the Warriors-Grizzlies playoff series.
Play
Extra Mustard

Green, Morant Spar on Twitter After Warriors’ Championship

The Warriors forward and Grizzlies star continued the bad blood from their second-round series.

By Daniel Chavkin
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50) motions to his dugout after a base hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
MLB

Dodgers Place Mookie Betts on IL With Cracked Rib

The All-Star outfielder was a late scratch ahead of L.A.’s meetings against Cleveland this weekend.

By Jelani Scott
Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) is congratulated following his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in game two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena.
NHL

Avalanche Pour Seven Goals on Lightning for 2–0 Lead

The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions were thumped 7–0 by the Avalanche in a stunning Game 2 blowout.

By Associated Press
Jun 18, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Ashcraft Told to Remove Wedding Band During Foreign Substance Check

The right-hander was informed of a newly-enforced MLB rule in an unexpected way on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, on Jan. 23, 2022, in Washington. The Wizards’ offseason hinges on what Beal ultimately does. With a player option next season, he can become a free agent, and although he indicated earlier this year he was leaning toward re-signing with Washington, there are certainly other teams that would gladly have him. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
NBA

Beal Says He’s Made a Decision About Future With Wizards

The three-time All-Star played only 40 games last season after suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

By Jelani Scott
A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center.
College Basketball

UNC Basketball Legend Lennie Rosenbluth Dies at 89

The three-time All-ACC talent led the Tar Heels to an undefeated season and the program’s first NCAA title in 1957.

By Jelani Scott
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Extra Mustard

U.S. Open Contender Joel Dahmen’s Car Was Missing After Friday Round

The 34-year-old’s car went missing after the second round at the U.S. Open. Here’s what happened.

By Mike McDaniel