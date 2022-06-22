Former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died Wednesday at the age of 55.

“Goose,” as he was often known as, left a big mark on football and fans alike after he spent 12 years playing in the league, and then an additional 12 in the broadcast booth for Fox Sports.

Siragusa’s friends, football fans and members of media who worked with him reacted on social media to the news of his death.

Siragusa played college football at the University of Pittsburgh from 1985–88. His collegiate career ended prematurely after he tore his ACL, causing him to go undrafted in the 1990 NFL draft.

Current Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi posted a message about Siragusa’s lasting legacy on the program. The football team also posted various videos of the tackle while in school.

The Colts picked up Siragusa in 1990, and he played his first seven seasons in Indianapolis. He set his career-high of 88 tackles and five sacks in ’94 with the Colts.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on behalf of Colts nation following the news.

“Goose” played his five final seasons with the Ravens, helping them to a Super Bowl win in 2000. He was a part of the legendary defense that year that allowed 20 or more points only three times in 20 games, and held opponents to 23 total points in four playoff games. ESPN is currently producing a “30-for-30” documentary about the 2000–01 Ravens team.

Siragusa worked as an in-game analyst for Fox’s NFL games from 2003–15. He was often paired with Kenny Albert and Daryl Johnston.

Various members of the media commented on their working experiences with “Goose” following the news.

