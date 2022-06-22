Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Longtime NFL Player and Broadcaster Tony Siragusa Has Died at 55
Longtime NFL Player and Broadcaster Tony Siragusa Has Died at 55

Tony Siragusa’s Death Prompts Tributes From NFL World

Former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died Wednesday at the age of 55.

“Goose,” as he was often known as, left a big mark on football and fans alike after he spent 12 years playing in the league, and then an additional 12 in the broadcast booth for Fox Sports.

Siragusa’s friends, football fans and members of media who worked with him reacted on social media to the news of his death.

Siragusa played college football at the University of Pittsburgh from 1985–88. His collegiate career ended prematurely after he tore his ACL, causing him to go undrafted in the 1990 NFL draft.

Current Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi posted a message about Siragusa’s lasting legacy on the program. The football team also posted various videos of the tackle while in school.

The Colts picked up Siragusa in 1990, and he played his first seven seasons in Indianapolis. He set his career-high of 88 tackles and five sacks in ’94 with the Colts.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on behalf of Colts nation following the news.

“Goose” played his five final seasons with the Ravens, helping them to a Super Bowl win in 2000. He was a part of the legendary defense that year that allowed 20 or more points only three times in 20 games, and held opponents to 23 total points in four playoff games. ESPN is currently producing a “30-for-30” documentary about the 2000–01 Ravens team.

Siragusa worked as an in-game analyst for Fox’s NFL games from 2003–15. He was often paired with Kenny Albert and Daryl Johnston.

Various members of the media commented on their working experiences with “Goose” following the news.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A Patriots helmet on the ground.
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Twitter Reacts to Patriots Throwback Uniform Announcement

NFL fans were very excited about the return of New England's red throwback uniforms.

By Wilton Jackson
Mel Tucker addresses reporters at a Michigan State press conference.
College Football

Detroit Free Press Sues Michigan State Over Mel Tucker Contract Information

Michigan State is accused of a state open records law violation.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sep 10, 2016; Bristol, TN, USA; Speedway Motorsports Inc. president and coo Marcus Smith and Speedway Motorsports, Inc. owner and ceo Bruton Smith before the game at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bruton Smith Dies at 95

Speedway Motorsports announced that its founder died of ’natural causes’ on Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman
Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Snyder’s Send Letter to Commanders Organization After Hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform announced its intentions to subpoena Dan Snyder after he refused to testify.

By Joseph Salvador
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2022 NFL draft.
Play
NFL

The Most Heated Moments From Roger Goodell’s Congressional Testimony

The NFL commissioner spoke to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Wednesday.

By Madison Williams
FILE - NFL CommissionerRoger Goodell answers questions from reporters at a press conference following the close of the NFL owner’s meeting on March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. The NFL and six of its teams have formally moved in a New York court to force a lawsuit alleging that they engaged in racial discrimination into arbitration where Goodell would be the arbitrator. The league and the teams filed papers Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with a judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by Brian Flores after he was fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Goodell Asked If He’ll Remove Dan Snyder As Commanders Owner

The NFL commissioner answered questions from the House Oversight Committee during Wednesday’s hearing about the Washington probe.

By Madeline Coleman
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the sideline.
Play
NBA

Report: Teams Believe KD Could Be Traded If Kyrie Leaves Nets

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, some NBA franchises are “rooting for” Irving to leave Brooklyn in hopes it will dislodge Durant from the team.

By Dan Lyons
Tony Siragusa on the sidelines for a Fox NFL game.
Play
NFL

Report: Former Ravens DT Tony Siragusa Dies at 55

The 12-year NFL veteran also spent time as an analyst for Fox.

By Daniel Chavkin