DeAndre Hopkins Hoping for Reduced Suspension, Denies Taking Substance

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended in early May by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He received a six-game ban for testing positive for the drug Ostarine.

He addressed the suspension with the media at an event on Thursday.

“We’re still doing some research right now, so hopefully before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit,” Hopkins said.

“But it wasn’t on me. I’m a natural. … It was called Ostarine. There was 0.1% found in my system, which is contamination not something directly taken…my team and I are still trying to figure out what’s going on,” Hopkins continued.

When asked about how he’s feeling about serving a suspension, Hopkins didn’t shy away from his mindset.

“I’m a competitor, so any time I’m not on the field, for me, is frustrating. But that’s the NFL, next man up. I have no doubt in those guys to win those six games, until I’m ready.”

When asked if how his rehab was progressing from the torn MCL in his knee, Hopkins said that he’ll be ready to go by training camp.

The Cardinals will certainly miss the recently-turned 30 year-old in their starting lineup over the first six games of the season.

While perhaps not the big-play receiver he once was, Hopkins is still a very good receiver who the Cardinals would benefit from having in the lineup.

Last season was the first year since 2016 that Hopkins failed to record 1,000 receiving yards. However, he still managed to pull in 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago.

