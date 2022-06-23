Family of Jaylon Ferguson Releases Statement on His Death

Jaylon Ferguson’s family released a statement Thursday confirming the Ravens linebacker died at 26 years old.

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the unexpected passing of our beloved Jaylon Ferguson,” the statement read. “Jaylon was a loving father, son, brother, fiancé and an exceptional athlete. His kindness, big heart and infectious personality will be missed by so many, but his legacy will continue. We wholeheartedly appreciate the calls, text and post of support from his many friends and fans upon learning of this tragedy.”

The Ravens announced Ferguson’s death Wednesday morning after The Baltimore Sun reported police found his body Tuesday night, but they did not determine a cause of death. However, they did rule out trauma and foul play.

Ferguson’s family also mentioned that they do not know how Ferguson died yet.

“Despite the speculation in earlier reports, at this point of time the cause of Jaylon’s death has yet to be determined,” they said. “This is one of the darkest moments in our lives and we are all still utterly shocked. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time.”

Ferguson had a fiancé and three children under the age of five.