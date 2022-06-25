Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning recently opened up about his thoughts on his successor, Daniel Jones, and the state of the team.

Manning retired after the 2019 season after 16 seasons with the team. Jones joined the team the same season, and he ended up starting the majority of the season after taking over the starting job from Manning.

Since Manning’s retirement, Jones has remained the team’s starting quarterback, leading the Giants to two losing seasons in 2020 (6–10) and ’21 (4–13).

However, the Giants enter a new era in the 2022 season as new coach Brian Daboll takes over. The team decided not to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option this offseason. This means that the 25-year-old will need to prove himself capable this season to earn a new contract.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Manning said he’s recently visited the training facility, and he is impressed with the work that’s being done.

“I think with Coach Daboll, and what they’re doing, and that staff, and (new GM) Joe Schoen, having been around the facility some, the atmosphere has changed,” Manning said, via NFL.com. “So I’m excited for Daniel, I know he’s worked extremely hard and you know, been through a lot of offenses, a lot of coaching changes, so hopefully this can be the right one.”

Manning helped the Giants to two Super Bowl wins (’08, ’12), famously beating Tom Brady and the Patriots in both years.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New York Giants coverage, go to Giants Country.