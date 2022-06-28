Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Dan Snyder’s Spokesperson Denies Claim He’s Dodging Deposition

A spokesperson for Commanders owner Dan Snyder has issued a response in light of a report from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform claiming he refused to accept a subpoena to testify last week.

Snyder missed last Wednesday’s public hearing concerning allegations of a toxic workplace within the organization because he was out of the country on business, according to his lawyer Karen Patton Seymour. On Monday, Snyder’s spokesperson denied the Oversight Committee’s claim, saying Seymour was unavailable during the one date he was offered to appear on June 30.

“Mr. Snyder has not refused to appear for a deposition,” the statement began, per The Washington Post. “The Committee offered only one date - June 30 - and Mr. Snyder’s attorney is out of the country and unavailable on that date. Mr. Snyder’s lawyer has provided alternative dates to the Committee and looks forward to finding a path forward for Mr. Snyder’s further cooperation and to address remaining due process concerns.”

Prior to Monday’s comments by the committee, chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney maintained her commitment to uncovering the truth after announcing her intent to subpoena Snyder during last week’s hearing.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Mr. Snyder’s refusal to testify sends a clear signal that he is more concerned about protecting himself than coming clean to the American public. If the NFL is unwilling to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so,” she said. “The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders.”

In addition to examining Washington’s workplace culture, the probe, which began in October 2021, is also looking into other issues including “the NFL’s role in setting and enforcing standards across the League,” per the committee.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

YOU MAY LIKE

FILE - Daniel Sedin, right, and Henrik Sedin pose with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy after winning the award at the NHL Awards, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women’s star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also selected Monday, June 27, 2022, to be inducted in November. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
NHL

Sedin Twins, Luongo, Alfredsson to Be Inducted Into Hockey HOF

Former Canucks stars Henrik and Daniel Sedin were among the list of inductees announced Monday.

By Associated Press
kyrie irving (2)
Extra Mustard

Irving Uses Curious GIF to Seemingly Affirm He’s Staying With Nets

The enigmatic star shared an interesting GIF from the Showtime show “Shameless” following Monday’s news.

By Jelani Scott
Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder on the field before the game between the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants at FedExField.
NFL

House Committee: Daniel Snyder Resisting Subpoena

The Congressional committee says the Commanders owner has ‘refused to accept service’ of a subpoena, but his spokesperson denies he is dodging testimony.

By Thomas Neumann
Kyrie Irving with the Nets.
NBA

Report: Kyrie Opting Into Player Option to Stay With Nets

The Brooklyn star is reportedly staying put.

By Joseph Salvador
St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe poses for a picture in Aug. 1975.
NFL

NFL World Pays Tribute To Groundbreaking QB Marlin Briscoe

The two-time Super Bowl champion and member of the 1972 Dolphins died Monday at the age of 76.

By Jelani Scott
Miami helmets sit on the sidelines against Pittsburgh during the third quarter at Heinz Field.
College Football

Jaden Rashada Denies Report Regarding NIL Deal

It was reported earlier that he committed to the Hurricanes because of a NIL deal worth $9.5 million.

By Joseph Salvador
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on before a game.
WNBA

Griner’s Agent: Monday Hearing Was ‘Not on the Merits’

The WNBA star received an additional six months in custody following a preliminary hearing in Moscow.

By Jelani Scott
Patriots coach Bill Belichick celebrates with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after defeating the Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl LI.
Extra Mustard

Julian Edelman Says He’s ‘Still Scared’ of Bill Belichick

The former Patriots wideout said his former coach isn’t a fan of his impression of him.

By Joseph Salvador