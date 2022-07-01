Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Kevin Durant, Mac Jones, and the Stanley Cup on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Mac Jones, and the Stanley Cup on Today's SI Feed

Michael Vick Sued by Creditors for $1.2 Million in Loans, per Report

Michael Vick faces legal troubles again, as a group of creditors have sued him in Broward County, Fla., circuit court, the Miami Herald reported

The South Florida lawsuit details how the group is going after the former NFL quarterback and his wife for loans that date back to 2018 in Maryland, amounting to $1.2 million. According to the Miami Herald, lawyers representing the group issued subpoenas for the Vicks, and depositions are scheduled for Aug. 5. 

The group cannot go after their new house, given that its protected as the couple’s primary residence, according to the Florida group. However, assets like cars, sports memorabilia and jewelry are reportedly fair game.

Vick’s lawyer suggested in a statement to the Herald that the amount detailed in the suit is inflated. He said, “Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid. However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized. Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 2018 loan was reportedly $400,000 from Atlantic Solutions, which was the bridge between Vick and NV Partners. The former NFL player’s debt was was sold from Atlantic Solutions to SMA Hub, which divided the interest from the loans among six people he allegedly never paid. 

The Washington Post published a story in 2020 that detailed the agreement was for the company to receive “up to three years of Vick’s earnings, including those he receives as a television football analyst.” The former quarterback reportedly said he’d pay the company back $100,000 by March 1, 2020. 

Vick reportedly had nearly $2 million in debt, but if the initial $100,000 went through, his total repayment would be cut to $1.3 million in the settlement plan between Atlantic Solutions and Vick. However, Daniel Wright, NV Partners’ attorney, told the Herald that Vick “has paid nothing.”

Vick recently landed a new job for athlete management firm Levels Sports Group as its head of athletic development. The 42-year-old has been rehabbing his image following his two-year prison stint, which began in 2007, for dog-fighting. He had also filed for bankruptcy. The latest suit against Vick comes from two loans with Atlantic Solutions.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jalen Brunson
Play
NBA

The Knicks Remain a Work in Progress

New York finally got its point guard in Jalen Brunson, but are other moves on the way?

By Chris Herring
Rudy Gobert during warmups ahead of a Jazz game.
Play
NBA

Report: Jazz Trading Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is on the move.

By Dan Lyons
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Robert Whittaker (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center.
Play
Betting

UFC 276 Betting Preview: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Best bets and analysis for UFC 276, headlined by heavy favorite Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Malcolm Brogdon
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Celtics Steal Malcolm Brogdon From Pacers

Boston added a much needed playmaker, while Indiana continues its rebuild.

By Michael Pina
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Report: Kings Trading for Hawks Guard Kevin Huerter

The sharpshooting former first-round pick leaves Atlanta after four seasons.

By Jelani Scott
Jun 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

MLB Trade Deadline Primer: What to Know With a Month to Go

By Matt Martell
pac12 logo
Play
College Football

Pac-12 Says It Will ‘Explore All Expansion Options’

Ten schools will remain in the Power Five conference after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten.

By Madeline Coleman
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves up court during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Los Angeles after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The details of the arrest and the charges were not immediately available. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)
NBA

Bridges’s Wife Shares Injury Photos From Alleged Domestic Abuse

The 24-year-old was charged with felony domestic abuse following his arrest in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

By Jelani Scott