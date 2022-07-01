Michael Vick faces legal troubles again, as a group of creditors have sued him in Broward County, Fla., circuit court, the Miami Herald reported.

The South Florida lawsuit details how the group is going after the former NFL quarterback and his wife for loans that date back to 2018 in Maryland, amounting to $1.2 million. According to the Miami Herald, lawyers representing the group issued subpoenas for the Vicks, and depositions are scheduled for Aug. 5.

The group cannot go after their new house, given that its protected as the couple’s primary residence, according to the Florida group. However, assets like cars, sports memorabilia and jewelry are reportedly fair game.

Vick’s lawyer suggested in a statement to the Herald that the amount detailed in the suit is inflated. He said, “Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid. However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized. Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date.”

The 2018 loan was reportedly $400,000 from Atlantic Solutions, which was the bridge between Vick and NV Partners. The former NFL player’s debt was was sold from Atlantic Solutions to SMA Hub, which divided the interest from the loans among six people he allegedly never paid.

The Washington Post published a story in 2020 that detailed the agreement was for the company to receive “up to three years of Vick’s earnings, including those he receives as a television football analyst.” The former quarterback reportedly said he’d pay the company back $100,000 by March 1, 2020.

Vick reportedly had nearly $2 million in debt, but if the initial $100,000 went through, his total repayment would be cut to $1.3 million in the settlement plan between Atlantic Solutions and Vick. However, Daniel Wright, NV Partners’ attorney, told the Herald that Vick “has paid nothing.”

Vick recently landed a new job for athlete management firm Levels Sports Group as its head of athletic development. The 42-year-old has been rehabbing his image following his two-year prison stint, which began in 2007, for dog-fighting. He had also filed for bankruptcy. The latest suit against Vick comes from two loans with Atlantic Solutions.