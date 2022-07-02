Davante Adams was in a league of his own catching passes from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two-time All-Pro receiver recorded 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2021 season.

However, former Packers legend Brett Favre believes Adams’s production will not be nearly the same when Adams suits up in a Raiders’ uniform in the 2022 season. Green Bay traded Adams in March, allowing the wide receiver to earn a new contract with Las Vegas worth $141.25 million over five years and becoming the NFL’s highest paid wide receiver.

Favre, who says he does not intend to bash Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in any way, believes it is a difference when a guy like Rodgers is your quarterback. As such, the Hall of Fame signal caller believes a great deal of Adams’s success stems from Rodgers.

“I’d be shocked if he [Adams] had the same year,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “It's just hard to shift gears especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback but, he's not in Aaron’s league yet. May never be. And, that's no disrespect.”

Meanwhile, Favre does not believe that Rodgers will have much of a drop off next season. Rodgers enters the 2022 season after winning his fourth MVP honors in 2021 and becoming the NFL's passer rating leader for the fourth time in his career.

The 38-year-old threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns in 16 games last season.

