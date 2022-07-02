Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Kevin Durant, Mac Jones, and the Stanley Cup on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Mac Jones, and the Stanley Cup on Today's SI Feed

Brett Favre Predicts How Davante Adams Will Play Without Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams was in a league of his own catching passes from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two-time All-Pro receiver recorded 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2021 season.

However, former Packers legend Brett Favre believes Adams’s production will not be nearly the same when Adams suits up in a Raiders’ uniform in the 2022 season. Green Bay traded Adams in March, allowing the wide receiver to earn a new contract with Las Vegas worth $141.25 million over five years and becoming the NFL’s highest paid wide receiver.

Favre, who says he does not intend to bash Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in any way, believes it is a difference when a guy like Rodgers is your quarterback. As such, the Hall of Fame signal caller believes a great deal of Adams’s success stems from Rodgers.

“I’d be shocked if he [Adams] had the same year,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “It's just hard to shift gears especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback but, he's not in Aaron’s league yet. May never be. And, that's no disrespect.”

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Meanwhile, Favre does not believe that Rodgers will have much of a drop off next season. Rodgers enters the 2022 season after winning his fourth MVP honors in 2021 and becoming the NFL's passer rating leader for the fourth time in his career.

The 38-year-old threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns in 16 games last season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven. 

Breaking
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

YOU MAY LIKE

Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United.
Soccer

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants to Leave Manchester United

The superstar reportedly wants to play in the Champions League and “fight for trophies.”

By Dan Lyons
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) looks on and smiles in the second quarter of a game against the Bucks.
NBA

Cavs Sign Darius Garland to Franchise-Record Extension

Cleveland now has its young All-Star locked down for at least five more years.

By Zach Koons
Philip Rivers claps while with the Chargers.
Play
NFL

Rivers Says Senior Bowl Convinced Chargers to Make Manning Trade

The former NFL quarterback said playing in the All-Star game was the reason he ended up playing for the Chargers.

By Wilton Jackson
Former Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to keep Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) from shooting the ball.
Play
Extra Mustard

Old Anthony Edwards Quote Going Viral After Gobert Trade

Looks like the new teammates will have some things to hash out in the coming months.

By Zach Koons
American tennis player Coco Gauff looks down after a point in her third round match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Gauff Ousted at Wimbledon in Third Round by Amanda Anisimova

The teenager’s hopes of glory at the grass court Grand Slam were cut short on Saturday.

By Associated Press
Kevin Durant dunks against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves.
Play
NBA

Report: T-Wolves Wouldn’t Include Two Players in KD Offer

Minnesota reportedly made calls about Durant before trading for Rudy Gobert.

By Dan Lyons
Carlos Sainz celebrates earning first career pole at British Grand Prix.
Formula1

Sainz Earns First Career Pole Position for F1’s British GP

He edged out Max Verstappen in Saturday’s qualifying session.

By Associated Press
Former Broncos punter Marquette King (1) celebrates a win over the Raiders.
NFL

Marquette King Says He Hasn’t Gotten Fair NFL Opportunity

The former All-Pro punter hasn’t played in the league since 2018.

By Zach Koons