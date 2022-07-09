As the NFL deadline for franchise tag players to sign long-term contracts approaches on Friday, July 15, there are still a few players who have yet to do so with their teams.

One player is Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz. The 25-year-old is entering his fifth season with the Cowboys in 2022, and he is set to earn $10.9 million next season with his 2022 tag. He’d much rather have a long-term contract with Dallas, though.

Schultz has made it clear what he wants by skipping the last week of voluntary offseason activities.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo joined NFL All Access on Friday to report a few updates regarding Schultz’s situation. The two parties plan to “make another run” at a deal.

“These sides have actually already engaged in contract negotiations,” Garafolo said. “When I talk to folks involved, they say ‘This one’s going to be hard to do.’ The Cowboys like their five-year deals.”

Garafolo noted that he’s keeping “open the possibility” that the contract will come by the July 15th deadline. The two parties plan reportedly plan to continue discussions over the next week, too.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Schultz is coming off his best season statistically in his four-year NFL career thus far. In 17 games (15 starts), the tight end caught 78 out of 104 targets for a total of 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.