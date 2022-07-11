Skip to main content
Heinz Field Will Be Renamed Acrisure Stadium, per Report

It’s the end of an era in Pittsburgh.

Faithful Steelers fans will have to adjust to a new moniker for their beloved Heinz Field after Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan reported that the iconic venue will be renamed Acrisure Stadium.

The decision to rename the stadium comes after Heinz opted to not extend its naming rights contract with the Steelers, despite team owner Art Rooney saying he was “optimistic” that a deal would get done earlier this offseason. 

Acrisure, a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm, is expected to fill the void and an official announcement regarding the change could come as early as Tuesday, according to Fillipponi.

Heinz Field opened in 2001 and serves as the home venue for the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh’s football team. Located in the North Shore neighborhood of the city, the stadium is right next to PNC Park, home of the Pirates.

It’s more than likely that Heinz Field will have to undergo some significant renovations to welcome in its new naming rights partner. Most notably, the stadium features giant ketchup bottles on the scoreboard, which probably won’t survive the exchange.

