Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Baker Mayfield Addresses Revenge Game Against Browns This Season
Baker Mayfield Addresses Revenge Game Against Browns This Season

Panthers Address Quarterback Competition Following Baker Mayfield Trade

Despite recently acquiring former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield, the Panthers still plan to hold an “open competition” for their starting quarterback position this fall, general manager Scott Fitterer said Tuesday.

“The reason why we added Baker was to make the group better as a whole,” Fitterer said in a press conference. “Our whole philosophy is to add competition not just in the quarterback room but every position. So if we see an opportunity to get better, where we can add a player that makes sense for us as a team, makes sense for us financially, makes sense for us just from an addition standpoint, we’re going to do that. And with Baker being out there, having the conversations, it made sense for us.”

Prior to landing Mayfield in a deal with the Browns last Wednesday, the Panthers already had Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, and Matt Corral on the roster. Darnold and Walker both saw action last season in Carolina before the team selected Corral out of Ole Miss in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

“Sam really had a nice spring for us, stepped up, showed a lot of edge, threw the ball really well,” Fitterer said. “And I think competition would be good for him, would be good for P.J., it’s good for Matt Corral—the young guy that’s going to be in the room learning. And it’s good for Baker. It’s a fresh start for him.

“So I think overall, it’s a very healthy situation for us all to be in.”

Darnold served as the Panthers starter for the majority of the 2021 campaign, but struggled to stay consistent after a hot start. He finished the year with 2,527 passing yards along with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite his ups and downs, Darnold still figures to be Mayfield’s biggest competition for the starting spot this fall. Both players were selected in the first three picks of the 2018 draft, with Mayfield being taken by the Browns with the No. 1 pick and Darnold landing on the Jets at the No. 3 slot.

Though the two could’ve developed into rivals after being drafted in such close proximity, Mayfield already acknowledged that two players have spoken since the trade went down.

“Sam reached out, got my number first,” Mayfield told Panthers.com. “We’ve been talking about how to get the guys together the last minute before camp. It’s been great. Sam just wants to win. That’s just who he is. Our personalities might be different, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the same goal, and that’s to win and help this team out.

“I’m really looking forward to being in that room with him and just challenging each other, and elevating each other,” he added. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers. 

Breaking
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms up before the game against the Pelicans.
Play
NBA

LeBron Criticizes America’s Efforts to Bring Brittney Griner Home

He can be heard talking about how he might feel if he were in the WNBA star’s shoes.

By Joseph Salvador
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) look on during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Bengals.
Play
NFL

Gronk Says He’ll Remain Retired Even If Tom Brady Calls in 2022

The legendary tight end might actually be done with football for good.

By Zach Koons
Nick Saban coaching Alabama from the sidelines.
College Football

Saban on Realignment: ‘My Biggest Concern Is Competitive Balance’

The Alabama coach shared his thoughts on “mega-conferences.”

By Joseph Salvador
adam-schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN-on-ESPN Crime: Colleagues Take Anonymous Shots at Adam Schefter

ESPN employees go off the record to offer criticism of Adam Schefter, network

By Jimmy Traina
Jun 8, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the New England Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Betting

Patriots Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Patriots returned to the playoffs last season with a 10-7 record, but their over/under at SI Sportsbook for the upcoming season is just 8.5 wins.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (left) and shortstop Derek Jeter wait during a pitching change during the seventh inning of game two of the 2010 ALCS against the Rangers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Jeter Says Relationship With A-Rod Took Hit After ’01 Interview

The star shortstop explained that his teammate’s comments revealed that he was “not a true friend.”

By Zach Koons
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant Game 3 of 2022 NBA playoffs first-round series vs. Celtics
Play
NBA

The Growing NBA Trend That Is Shaking Up the League

NBA superstars are pushing their way out of unwelcome situations. Will it continue?

By Chris Mannix
Oct 3, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Forner Los Angeles Galaxy forward Landon Donovan speaks during a ceremony to induct him into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Los Angeles FC at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Report: U.S. Great Donovan Among Finalists To Manage Earthquakes

The American soccer star played his first four MLS seasons with San Jose and guided the club to its only two MLS Cups.

By Jelani Scott