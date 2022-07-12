Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill Says 2022 Dolphins Comparable to Super Bowl Champion Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has made waves during this offseason for comparing Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa and taking shots at how the Chiefs utilized him before his trade to the Dolphins. In his latest It Needed to be Said podcast, he compared this year’s Miami team to Kansas City’s Super Bowl-winning squad in 2019.

“Oh the 2019 offense with the Chiefs was stupid, bro,” Hill said. “But when I go back to practice each and every day like I say, bro, I see the same exact team, bro. I swear.

“As far as explosive, as far as dynamic, bro we have the same weapons, bro,” he continued. “Maybe even more, bro.” 

It’s high praise from Hill, who was dealt to the Dolphins in March. During that 2019 season, he missed four games so he only tallied 860 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. But Travis Kelce stepped up for the Chiefs in a big way and caught 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns without missing a single game while Patrick Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns in his 14 appearances. 

It’s clear the wideout expects big things from the young core but it would be a stretch at the least to consider this Miami squad a Super Bowl contender. But Hill has all the faith in the world in his new team and first-time coach Mike McDaniels. 

“When you add Mike McDaniels … calling plays … I know Andy Reid is a great man but when you add Mikey D, man, it’s crazy,” Hill said. “The way he dials up plays and his play-calling timing … I don’t even know what to say, bro.”

