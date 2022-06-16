Skip to main content
NFL
LeBron James, Tyreek Hill and LIV Golf on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James, Tyreek Hill and LIV Golf on Today's SI Feed

Patrick Mahomes ‘Surprised’ By Tyreek Hill’s Podcast Comments

After the Chiefs traded him to the Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill went on his podcast It Needed To Be Said and didn’t hold back in his belief that Kansas City didn’t use him properly.

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

Additionally, Hill praised his new quarterbackTua Tagovailoa, by criticizing his old quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“As far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” Hill said. “I want [the ball] to be right in the bread basket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game and take it 70, and the rest is history.”

On Thursday, Mahomes finally responded to Hill’s comment. The Chiefs quarterback wasn’t expecting his former wide receiver to criticize him and Kansas City so much.

“I’m surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. "We've always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula One in Miami. I'm sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling.

“I still love Tyreek. He’s a one-of-a-kind player. In coach Reid’s offense, it takes the whole team. This offense was rolling before I got here. This offense was rolling when I was a young Cowboys fan watching the Eagles beat up on the Cowboys. It’s an offense that’s more than one player, and that includes myself.”

Since Mahomes became the Chiefs starter in 2018, Hill totaled 4,854 receiving yards and 43 receiving touchdowns. Hill also made a Pro Bowl every year he played in Kansas City, and has been a First-Team All-Pro in two of the last four seasons catching passes from Mahomes.

Breaking
Kansas City Chiefs
