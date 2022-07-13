Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Aiyuk Reacts to Trey Lance ‘Arm Fatigue’ Rumors With Workout Video

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As the NFL nears training camp, the 49ers find themselves with one of the more intriguing quarterback battles in the league. In one corner: veteran incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo, a player who has led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance, who the team has been unable to trade so far this offseason. In the other: Trey Lance, a talented but largely unproven second-year player, selected with the No. 3 in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lance is seen as the future of the franchise and many believe he’ll be the starter for San Francisco in 2022, but FS1’s Colin Cowherd and Bally Sports’ Mike Silver cast some doubt on the young signal caller during a radio spot last week.

“You and I may have the same source, we may not, but I’ve said when I saw Trey Lance play, aesthetically, it’s ugly. It’s not Philip-Rivers ugly, but it’s not a pretty delivery,” Cowherd said on his podcast, per All 49ers. “It’s really rough. Secondly, what you’re saying is what I’m hearing—they’re rebuilding his delivery, and he gets arm fatigue. It’s not an easy throw. He needs days off. And they’re worried about his accuracy. You and I are hearing the same things.”

Silver said that he had also heard about the arm fatigue. Over the last few days, the 49ers have pushed back on that idea, with one unnamed staffer telling The Athletic‘s Ted Nguyen that he had “never heard anything about that a day in my life.” 

On Tuesday, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk issued his own response, in the form of a workout video with Lance posted to Instagram. In the video, Lance delivers three pretty impressive-looking throws to Aiyuk.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The only three throws from the day, his arm got fatigued after that....,” the former first-rounder joked in the caption.

49ers stars including Trent Williams, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all responded with cry-laughing emojis in the comments. 

If there are concerns about Lance’s ability to hold up, San Francisco is doing a very good job of downplaying them.

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers.

Breaking
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Courtesy Glory
MMA

Vakhitov Sours on Glory After Promotion Removes Russian Fighters

“I am done with Glory for good. I would not want to go back and work with them.”

By Justin Barrasso
Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) lines up for a snap in a game against the Eagles.
NFL

Report: Chiefs, OT Orlando Brown Jr. Not Close on Extension

If the two sides can’t reach an agreement by Friday, the Pro Bowler could be in jeopardy of missing the start of training camp and beyond.

By Zach Koons
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods play a practice round at St. Andrews.
Play
Golf

SI:AM | How Low Will Players Go at St. Andrews?

Firm and fast course conditions could make for some eye-popping scores.

By Dan Gartland
Evgeni Malkin
NHL

Evgeni Malkin Re-Signs With Pens; Evander Kane Stays With Oilers

The star forwards for Pittsburgh and Edmonton agreed to remain with their current teams on the eve of NHL free agency.

By Associated Press
The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff
Paul McNeil Jr.
Play
College Basketball

2024 Guard McNeil Jr. Unsatisfied with History-Making Year

He was just the second sophomore in history to win Gatorade Player of the Year.

By Jason Jordan
Freddie Dilione standing during a basketball game.
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2023 Point Guard Freddie Dilione Awaiting More Offers

Dilione has 33 Division-I offers, but he wants to add one from a particular blue blood program.

By Jason Jordan
Jun 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts from the field during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Play
Betting

Dolphins Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Dolphins have won at least nine games in each of the last two years but their over/under at SI Sportsbook for the upcoming season is just 8.5 wins.

By Kyle Wood