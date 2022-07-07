Colin Cowherd and Mike Silver Say the 49ers are Worried About Trey Lance

"They're rebuilding his delivery, and he gets arm fatigue. It's not an easy throw. He needs days off."

NFL Insider Mike Silver and talking head Colin Cowherd broke news about the 49ers today on their podcast.

Both Cowherd and Silver reported that they have inside sources who say the 49ers are worried about Trey Lance, and that's the real reason they still have Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster.

Here's what they said:

COWHERD: "You and I may have the same source, we may not, but I've said when I saw Trey Lance play, aesthetically, it's ugly. It's not Philip-Rivers ugly, but it's not a pretty delivery. It's really rough. Secondly, what you're saying is what I'm hearing -- they're rebuilding his delivery, and he gets arm fatigue. It's not an easy throw. He needs days off. And they're worried about his accuracy. You and I are hearing the same things."

SILVER: "The arm fatigue is a really interesting thing, and I have heard that, too. And so people don't think this is just the two of us doing our conspiracy theories, let's just look at some facts. Last year, they were going to use a Trey Lance package -- they were thrilled about it. That was going to be a big, big weapon for them. They started out doing it, and then they just stopped. So, something happened to convince Kyle Shanahan that he didn't gain by putting Lance in situationally. Another thing that happened is they were 3-5. I went to the game that dropped them to 3-5 at home against the Cardinals. They looked flat. They looked done. Their playmakers weren't making plays. They looked like a dead team. And usually when you look like a dead team and you traded three first-round picks for a promising rookie the spring before, we know what happens -- Jimmy, you're on the bench, Trey Lance, let's see. They hung with Jimmy. They beat the Rams. They got well. They made the run. So the fact that they stopped using Lance at all and they didn't put him in when the season was crossed up tells me they were seeing something that was concerning."

Listen to the full podcast here.