Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Tom Brady Was Asked When He’s Going to Be Done Playing Football

Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement this offseason was perhaps the biggest story in all of the NFL and his second—and presumably final—retirement has been a major talking point with the 44-year-old everywhere he goes. He was once again asked how much longer will he play in the NFL, and again he gave a pretty vague answer.

In his cover story for Variety, the Buccaneers quarterback was plainly asked when he thinks he’ll be done with football.

“I really don’t,” Brady told Variety. “I would say it’s year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

Five years seems to be the marker for Brady, presumably because he doesn’t see himself playing in his 50s. During a June interview with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg, Brady was asked how much longer he thinks he could play in the NFL if he wanted to. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“How long could I play? Hypothetically, because I love hypothetical questions, I could play as long as I’m willing to make the commitment to playing,” Brady said. “I don’t think it’s gonna be another five years I’ll say that.”

During the June interview, Brady explained that being more involved with his kids is the biggest reason why he would retire. Not to mention, he has quite the gig lined up. Once he hangs up his jersey, he’ll be heading to the booth as a broadcaster with Fox. He turns 45 on Aug. 3 and is poised for another stellar season under center.  

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday 

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
MLB

Yankees Unlikely to Trade for Benintendi Due to Vaccine Stance, per Report

The outfielder is one of 10 Kansas City players unable to play in Toronto this weekend.

By Daniel Chavkin2 minutes ago
Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooner receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) takes the field prior to the game flashing the horns down signal against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

Big 12 Officials Coordinator Speaks Out on ‘Horns Down’ Criticism

Greg Burks: ‘Please, the state of Oklahoma: I make no offense. You don’t have to send me e-mails.’

By Madeline Coleman31 minutes ago
kentavious-caldwell-pope-wizards
NBA

Report: Nuggets Sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Two-Year Extension

Denver acquired the guard in a trade with Washington.

By Michael Shapiro35 minutes ago
Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at Barcelona
Soccer

De Jong Reluctant to Move Despite Barcelona, Man United Agreement

The Dutch midfielder needs to approve the move, and that’s the sticking point before a marquee transfer can go through.

By Associated Press37 minutes ago
Dream guard Aari McDonald drives to the basket against Sky guard Dana Evans.
Play
WNBA

Aari McDonald Is Reintroducing Herself to the WNBA With a Sophomore Glow-Up

After struggling in her rookie season, the former No. 3 pick has put her speed and defensive prowess on full display in 2022.

By Ben Pickman42 minutes ago
Brett Favre/USA Today
NFL

Former Governor Allegedly Ordered Payments to Brett Favre

The defendant in the welfare fraud case claims the ex-Mississippi governor directed her to pay the former QB $1.1 million.

By Associated Press47 minutes ago
Ohio State football players line up in the tunnel
Play
College Football

Power 5 Desirability Ratings: Measuring Every School’s Value

If the conferences started over, who would be most coveted? We break down all 69 schools with a formula.

By Pat Forde52 minutes ago
Baker Mayfield and Freddie Kitchens go over an offensive play call during a Browns game.
Play
NFL

Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Reacts to Baker Mayfield Trade

The quarterback's former head coach still believes in him.

By Daniel Chavkin53 minutes ago