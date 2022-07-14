Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement this offseason was perhaps the biggest story in all of the NFL and his second—and presumably final—retirement has been a major talking point with the 44-year-old everywhere he goes. He was once again asked how much longer will he play in the NFL, and again he gave a pretty vague answer.

In his cover story for Variety, the Buccaneers quarterback was plainly asked when he thinks he’ll be done with football.

“I really don’t,” Brady told Variety. “I would say it’s year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

Five years seems to be the marker for Brady, presumably because he doesn’t see himself playing in his 50s. During a June interview with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg, Brady was asked how much longer he thinks he could play in the NFL if he wanted to.

“How long could I play? Hypothetically, because I love hypothetical questions, I could play as long as I’m willing to make the commitment to playing,” Brady said. “I don’t think it’s gonna be another five years I’ll say that.”

During the June interview, Brady explained that being more involved with his kids is the biggest reason why he would retire. Not to mention, he has quite the gig lined up. Once he hangs up his jersey, he’ll be heading to the booth as a broadcaster with Fox. He turns 45 on Aug. 3 and is poised for another stellar season under center.

