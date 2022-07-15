Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Steelers’ Cam Heyard: Mitchell Trubisky ‘Our No. 1’ QB Right Now

The Steelers enter a new era of their franchise this fall as they will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season in 2004.

The team has yet to name its starting quarterback for the 2022 season. However, they’ve made various moves this offseason by signing Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal and drafting Kenny Pickett.

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who’s spent all 11 of his NFL years in Pittsburgh, recently spoke about the quarterback battle on his podcast Not Just Football.

“It starts with Mitch. Mitch, we bought him in in free agency,” Heyward said. “The thing we have to remember about Mitch is he’s coming from a situation where in Chicago, they didn’t really give him anything. And he still made it to the playoffs. ... Everything like to say ‘Mitch did this wrong, Mitch did that wrong.’ Man, Mitch did a lot of things right. Hopefully we have a better team around him. And we’re going to support him. Right now, he’s our No. 1.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Trubisky was the Bears’ primary starting quarterback from 2017–20 after being taken No. 2 in the 2017 NFL draft. There was a lot of hype around the quarterback coming to Chicago, in hopes that he could lead the team to a playoff run since the Bears hadn’t made the playoffs since 2010.

His first season was rough, as he ended with a 4–8 record as starter. However, 2018 was a turnaround year for Trubisky as he was selected to his first and only Pro Bowl thus far and led the Bears to a wildcard game, which the team lost to the Eagles. He helped Chicago to another playoff game in the 2020 season, which they also lost. The following year he signed with  the Bills to play as Josh Allen’s backup.

Heyward believes Trubisky didn’t get a fair chance in Chicago. But, it sounds like the 27-year-old might have a shot at redemption in 2022 if the Steelers name him the starter over Pickett and veteran Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers. 

Breaking
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Steffon Diggs celebrates with Bills teammates after scoring a two-point conversion.
Betting

Betting Breakdown of AFC East Win Totals

By Kyle Wood28 seconds ago
FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russia president Vladimir Putin
Soccer

CAS Rejects Russia’s Appeal of FIFA, UEFA Bans

Russia remains barred from Europe’s leading soccer competitions including the Champions League.

By Associated Press1 minute ago
Kansas City Royals center fielder Nate Eaton (18) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting the first home run of his career against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Play
Extra Mustard

Baseball World Reacts to Royals Winning While Down 10 Players

Some fans referred to Thursday night’s team as the “JV” version of the team.

By Madison Williams11 minutes ago
NWSL is adding two more teams by 2024
Soccer

NWSL Says Abortion Rights Will Factor Into Expansion Decisions

Commissioner Jessica Berman said reproductive rights will be considered as the league looks to add more clubs.

By Associated Press23 minutes ago
DK Metcalf breaks a tackle
Play
Fantasy

SI:AM | It Isn’t Too Early to Start Thinking About Fantasy Football

Here’s everything you need to win your fantasy league.

By Dan Gartland28 minutes ago
Yankees second baseman Matt Carpenter watches a hit against the Rays.
MLB

Inside Matt Carpenter’s Revival With the Yankees

Two months ago, he was ready to say goodbye to the game. Now he’s a key piece on the best team in baseball.

By Stephanie Apstein56 minutes ago
Brittney Griner with the Mercury.
Play
WNBA

Griner Lawyer Presented Dr.’s Letter Recommending Cannabis Use

The WNBA star’s lawyer presented a letter from an Arizona doctor recommending cannabis use to treat pain.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football 2022 Top Sleeper Candidates

These eight players are hidden gems that can be available in later rounds of your draft.

By Shawn Childs1 hour ago