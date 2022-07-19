The Panthers unveiled their new alternate black helmets for the 2022 season on Tuesday that will debut during a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Falcons on Nov. 10.

The all black helmet will be coupled with the team’s black jerseys to complete the look. Carolina defensive end Brian Burns can’t wait to don the new combination against the division rival.

“Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they’re wearing,” Burns told Panthers.com. “Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side.

“When I saw this, I was like, ‘This will be tough.’ Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together.”

The announcement was made in a video starring Burns and safety Jeremy Chinn with the song “DARKSIDE” by Neoni played as the theme music. The Texans unveiled their own new alternate helmet July 12 after the NFL relaxed its previous rule where teams weren’t allowed to wear alternate helmets at all. The league required squads to use one look for the entire season, but now teams can get more creative. Photos of the new helmet and uniform combo can be seen here.

