Best Trade Options for Jimmy Garoppolo
Browns Not Expected to Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, per Report

Shortly after Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents were given permission by the 49ers to seek a trade for the veteran quarterback, speculation about where the 30-year-old could end up became a hot topic of conversation.

One of the potential destinations for the San Fransisco passer is the Browns. However, it sounds like the team isn’t interested in signing Garoppolo, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Cleveland picked up Deshaun Watson this offseason on a record contract, but Watson still awaits the decision from the NFL investigation regarding him and his recent civil cases alleging sexual misconduct. Some of the detailed descriptions from massage therapists who filed the lawsuits can be read here. It is possible that Watson could be suspended for part of the season or even the entire 2022 season.

If Watson isn’t able to play, the Browns are put in a sticky situation as their former starter Baker Mayfield was recently traded to the Panthers. Cleveland still has veteran backups Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs in their quarterback room.

Apparently, the Browns are confident enough in their quarterback situation to not trade for Garoppolo, who took the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019 and the NFC championship game last year. The Browns said they believe Brissett can “hold down the fort” if Watson is suspended, per cleveland.com.

It may be tough for Garoppolo to find a new team, especially this late in the offseason. Veterans have begun reporting to training camps as early as Wednesday.

The quarterback’s base salary totals $24.2 million for the 2022 season, but this number is expected to be reduced if a trade occurs.

