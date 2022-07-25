Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

AJ Dillon Addresses Viral Moment With Officer at Lambeau Field

Packers running back AJ Dillon attended a Manchester United exhibition game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, and he was stopped by a police officer as he attempted a “Lambeau Leap” into the Green Bay crowd. The clip quickly went viral, and on Sunday, Dillon explained what happened.

During the rainy affair, Dillon can be seen in a Manchester United jersey on the field. When he starts to run for the jump into the crowd, a police officer grabs him by the back of his shirt and tugs him. Dillon can be seen exchanging words with the officer while fans booed him for grabbing Dillon. After a couple of seconds, the officer lets Dillon jump into the crowd, much to the crowd’s liking.

Dillon later took to Twitter to explain the situation. He was apparently given permission by security to come down to the field but the officer wasn’t aware.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon said in the tweet.

Dillon is entering his third season in Green Bay after he tallied 1,116 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 2022. 

“Just misscommunications between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon said. “Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All Good.”

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts to a play during a game.
NFL

Anonymous NFL Coach’s Lamar Jackson Comment is Going Viral

The Ravens quarterback was criticized for his play by an anonymous defensive coordinator.

By Mike McDaniel3 minutes ago
Ravens Mark Andrews
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Case Against Mark Andrews

The tight end should again be Ravens’ top target, but matching last season’s incredible numbers will be tough.

By Michael Fabiano35 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United.
Soccer

Report: Ronaldo to Hold Talks With Man United Over Future

The 37-year-old forward missed the club’s preseason tour due to personal reasons and has been linked with a summer transfer.

By Andrew Gastelum42 minutes ago
Yankee infielder Mickey Mantle waits on deck.
MLB

1952 Mickey Mantle Card Could Sell for Record Price a Auction

The price could exceed $10 million when the auction ends Aug. 27.

By Associated Press55 minutes ago
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks to the medical tent following an injury during the second quarter against the Texans.
NFL

Browns WR Addresses Getting Blamed for Baker Mayfield’s Injury

Anthony Schwartz was blamed for his role on the play where the former Cleveland quarterback suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
The new Vrbo Fiesta Bowl logo
Play
College Football

Fiesta Bowl Announces New Naming Sponsorship with Vrbo

The event will be a College Football Playoff semifinal this year.

By Pat Forde1 hour ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) races up the field during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
Betting

Titans Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

One season after going 12-5 and securing the AFC’s 1-seed, the Titans’ over/under at SI Sportsbook is just 9.5 wins.

By Matt Ehalt2 hours ago
Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) during a time out in the first half against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
Play
NBA

Hornets Considering Signing Point Guard Kemba Walker, per Report

Walker reportedly reached a buyout with the Pistons and is a free agent.

By Joseph Salvador2 hours ago