Packers running back AJ Dillon attended a Manchester United exhibition game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, and he was stopped by a police officer as he attempted a “Lambeau Leap” into the Green Bay crowd. The clip quickly went viral, and on Sunday, Dillon explained what happened.

During the rainy affair, Dillon can be seen in a Manchester United jersey on the field. When he starts to run for the jump into the crowd, a police officer grabs him by the back of his shirt and tugs him. Dillon can be seen exchanging words with the officer while fans booed him for grabbing Dillon. After a couple of seconds, the officer lets Dillon jump into the crowd, much to the crowd’s liking.

Dillon later took to Twitter to explain the situation. He was apparently given permission by security to come down to the field but the officer wasn’t aware.

“Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon said in the tweet.

Dillon is entering his third season in Green Bay after he tallied 1,116 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 2022.

“Just misscommunications between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon said. “Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All Good.”

