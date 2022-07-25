Skip to main content
Chiefs Rookie Wide Receiver Justyn Ross Out for Season, per Report

Chiefs rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross is out for the entire 2022 season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Several reporters confirmed the news. 

Kansas City announced it placed Ross on the injured reserve list but it did not say he would miss the entire season. Ross recently underwent foot surgery. 

The 22-year-old went undrafted in March and signed with the Chiefs in May. He played collegiately for Clemson where he won a national championship in 2018. As a freshman that same year, he caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

During his junior season, he tallied 46 catches for 514 yards to go along with three touchdown catches. After the 2021 season, he decided to forego his senior year to go pro. 

This is an early blow to both the young wideout and the Chiefs, who are looking to assemble as many offensive weapons as possible after trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. Kansas City will lean on new signees JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to try to replace the production lost in the offseason.

For more Kansas City chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report. 

