NFL

Lamar Jackson Thinks He’ll Have a New Ravens Contract Ahead of Season

Despite remaining without a contract extension entering training camp, Lamar Jackson reported to the Ravens’ first practice Wednesday amid rampant speculation about his future in Baltimore.

On Thursday, the 2019 MVP expectedly fielded questions regarding his months-long contract negotiations with team brass during his first media session since mid-June. Jackson, who previously said he expects to spend the rest of his career with the Ravens, said the talks remain ongoing but indicated he will not allow what’s happening behind the scenes impact him during camp.

After one reporter asked how often he plans to meet with ownership, the 25-year-old quarterback replied, “Whenever we have free time, mutual free time. We’re working right now, I’m in camp right now.” When asked if he anticipates inking a new deal, Jackson remained coy but offered a bit of hope, telling reporters, “I think so. I think so. I think so. We’ll have to see.”

As the two sides continue to negotiate, Jackson also acknowledged the idea of shelving discussions should a deal not get done before the season, noting there will “probably be a cut off at some point.” However, he reiterated he remains hopeful about talks not carrying into the season; should Jackson end up playing out the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, he will earn roughly $23 million in guaranteed money before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.

With little news coming out about Jackson’s next contract in recent weeks, while other high-profile QBs like Kyler Murray sign monster deals elsewhere, it remains to be seen how the Ravens ultimately choose to handle their franchise cornerstone’s future. Still, the former first-rounder sounded as all-in as ever as he continues to strive for greater heights entering year five with the team.

”I want to win at the end of the day. I just want to be great,” he said. “I just want to work with my brothers at the end of the day. I don’t want to leave them out there hanging. That’s not me. That’s never been me.”

Jackson heads into the 2022 campaign with an added chip on his shoulder after struggling at times last season and missing the final five games with an ankle injury. He won seven of his 12 starts and finished the year with 2,882 yards, 18 total touchdowns (two rushing) and 13 interceptions as Baltimore fell short of the postseason for the first time since 2017.

