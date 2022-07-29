Ryan Kerrigan is hanging up his cleats and calling an end to his career with the Commanders.

After spending last season with NFC East rival Eagles, the Commanders signed the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive end to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the burgundy and gold.

“While I'm thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I’m equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away,” Kerrigan said in a statement to the public. “We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me.”

Kerrigan, who was drafted by Washington at No. 16 in the 2011 NFL draft, spent 10 seasons with the franchise. He recorded 95.5 sacks, a franchise record he broke during his final season with Washington in ’20, surpassing Dexter Manley in the process. In 2014, Kerrigan also finished as the NFL co-leader in forced fumbles with five.

While in Washington, the 33-year-old played in every game from ’11 to ’18 before missing four games during the ’19 season. He once again played in every game during the ’20 season.

Kerrigan recorded three tackles in 16 games with Philadelphia during the ’21 season.

