Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
A Ruling on Deshaun Watson Won't Come This Week
A Ruling on Deshaun Watson Won't Come This Week

Commanders’ Four-Time Pro Bowler Announces Retirement at 33

Ryan Kerrigan is hanging up his cleats and calling an end to his career with the Commanders.

After spending last season with NFC East rival Eagles, the Commanders signed the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive end to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the burgundy and gold.

“While I'm thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I’m equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away,” Kerrigan said in a statement to the public. “We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me.”

Kerrigan, who was drafted by Washington at No. 16 in the 2011 NFL draft, spent 10 seasons with the franchise. He recorded 95.5 sacks, a franchise record he broke during his final season with Washington in ’20, surpassing Dexter Manley in the process. In 2014, Kerrigan also finished as the NFL co-leader in forced fumbles with five. 

While in Washington, the 33-year-old played in every game from ’11 to ’18 before missing four games during the ’19 season. He once again played in every game during the ’20 season. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kerrigan recorded three tackles in 16 games with Philadelphia during the ’21 season.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free! 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football. 

Breaking
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

YOU MAY LIKE

A basketball on a seat at Texas Tech’s basketball arena.
College Basketball

Texas Tech Players Sign Record NIL Deal for WBB

The Lady Raiders made women’s college athletics history Thursday after announcing a landmark deal with marketing agency Level 13.

By Jelani Scott12 minutes ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff18 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater.
College Football

Kliavkoff: Big 12 Has Been Trying to ‘Destabilize’ Pac-12

The Pac-12 commissioner voiced his thoughts about the Big-12 conference during its media day on Friday.

By Wilton Jackson29 minutes ago
Stanford Cardinal athletic director Bernard Muir speaks during Pac-12 Media Day.
College Football

Stanford AD: ‘No Formal Overture’ From Other Conferences

After UCLA and USC left the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in June, it was reported that various schools spoke with other conferences.

By Madison Williams46 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Louisville, KY, USA; Trudy Bates, Churchill Downs mutual clerk, speaks to Eric Riedesel, of Wisconsin, about a bet on the day of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Play
Betting

Sports Betting Revenue Remains Strong Amid Nationwide Drop in Handles in June

Sports betting revenue remains strong despite handles dipping in June. New York was the only state with a $1 billion handle.

By Frankie Taddeo51 minutes ago
A football lays still on the ground.
NFL

Ex-NFL TE Ware Indicted on Murder Charge in Girlfriend’s Death

The former tight end was also charged for tampering with evidence.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Charles Barkley
Extra Mustard

The Entire Charles Barkley–LIV Golf Saga Seems … Off

He says he’s staying with Turner after never getting an offer from LIV Golf.

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago
Gianluca Busio is staying at Venezia
Play
Soccer

U.S.’s Busio Signs New Venezia Deal Despite Club’s Relegation

Gianluca Busio will try to help Venezia return to Serie A after inking a new contract through the 2024-25 season.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago