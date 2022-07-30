Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
The Breer Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Takeaways
The Breer Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Takeaways

Steelers OC: Mason Rudolph Has ‘a Great Shot’ at Starting QB Job

In the team’s first season without Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are giving each of their quarterbacks a chance to win the starter’s job. And while free agency acquisition Mitchell Trubisky and first-round pick Kenny Pickett seem to be the favorites, veteran backup Mason Rudolph still has a fair chance.

Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada told 93.7 The Fan that Rudolph is getting a legitimate opportunity to win the job.

“Mason’s getting the second reps right now, almost equal to, maybe slightly less than Mitch,” Canada said, via ProFootballTalk.

“He’s being given a very fair shot. To this point in camp, it might have been exactly equal. Mason has made a lot of plays at times, he’s played very well at times for us. He’s got a great shot at it. He’s being treated that way. His history with our plays, with our system, is a positive for him.”

Rudolph is now the longest tenured Steelers quarterback, having played for the team since 2018. In 17 games (10 starts) for Pittsburgh, Rudolph has 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 61.5 completion percentage.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While Rudolph seems to be in good standing with the coaching staff, it will be tough to beat out the 20th pick in the draft and a player who received $14 million on his deal.

Before hitting free agency, Rudolph signed a one-year extension with the team last offseason, meaning he is entering the final year of his contract. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers. 

Breaking
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Novak Djokovic (SRB) poses with the trophy after winning the 2022 Wimbledon men’s final against Nick Kyrgios.
Play
Tennis

Djokovic Addresses Questions About U.S. Open Eligibility

The 21-time Grand Slam champion is not vaccinated for COVID-19, meaning he could be barred from the tournament.

By Madison Williams4 minutes ago
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross (3) walks back to the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants.
Extra Mustard

David Ross Apologizes for ‘Double Birds’ at Joc Pederson

“I don’t want any kids out there giving the birds to anybody,” the manager said.

By Madison Williams56 minutes ago
Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell shoots a shot in warm ups.
Extra Mustard

Heat Fans Chant ‘Miami’ at Donovan Mitchell (Video)

The shooting guard played in the Miami Pro League on Friday.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton climbs into his car for the second free practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Racing

F1 Launches Campaign to Drive Out Fan Abuse

The initiative seeks to combat unacceptable behavior both in-person and on social media.

By Associated Press2 hours ago
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Aaron Judge Continues Hot Streak With 40th, 41st Homers

The Yankees star continued his tear at the plate with a historic night against the Royals.

By Mike McDaniel10 hours ago
Pac-12 Conference commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at Pac-12 NCAA college football media day.
College Football

Facing Unprecedented Instability, the Pac-12 Is Pressing Onward

A fiery media day displayed rising tensions toward rival leagues and departing schools. But it also showed the conference isn’t backing down.

By Ross Dellenger12 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches in the fourth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
MLB

Mariners Acquire Pitcher Luis Castillo From Reds

Seattle sent three of its top five prospects to Cincinnati to land one of the premier pitchers on the market.

By Mike McDaniel12 hours ago
Nationals outfielder Juan Soto runs to first base after hitting a ball.
MLB

Report: Padres, Cardinals Currently Lead Juan Soto Sweepstakes

With the trade deadline approaching, the pair of National League teams appear to be at the front of the Soto negotiations.

By Daniel Chavkin12 hours ago