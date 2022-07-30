Steelers OC: Mason Rudolph Has ‘a Great Shot’ at Starting QB Job

In the team’s first season without Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are giving each of their quarterbacks a chance to win the starter’s job. And while free agency acquisition Mitchell Trubisky and first-round pick Kenny Pickett seem to be the favorites, veteran backup Mason Rudolph still has a fair chance.

Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada told 93.7 The Fan that Rudolph is getting a legitimate opportunity to win the job.

“Mason’s getting the second reps right now, almost equal to, maybe slightly less than Mitch,” Canada said, via ProFootballTalk.

“He’s being given a very fair shot. To this point in camp, it might have been exactly equal. Mason has made a lot of plays at times, he’s played very well at times for us. He’s got a great shot at it. He’s being treated that way. His history with our plays, with our system, is a positive for him.”

Rudolph is now the longest tenured Steelers quarterback, having played for the team since 2018. In 17 games (10 starts) for Pittsburgh, Rudolph has 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 61.5 completion percentage.

While Rudolph seems to be in good standing with the coaching staff, it will be tough to beat out the 20th pick in the draft and a player who received $14 million on his deal.

Before hitting free agency, Rudolph signed a one-year extension with the team last offseason, meaning he is entering the final year of his contract.

