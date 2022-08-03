Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Use of Psychedelics, Mental Health

Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now.

The tea has been used for thousands of years for traditional healing purposes in Central and South America.

The Packers quarterback joined Aubrey Marcus, the founder of supplement company Onnit, on his podcast this week to discuss what this mental health journey has been like for him.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said. “That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

The four-time NFL MVP went on to explain that he wanted to better his self-love so that he could give “unconditional love” to his teammates. This, in turn, would help better the relationships on the team.

“The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and to be someone who can model unconditional love to them,” Rodgers said. “I mean obviously it’s important I play well, and show up and lead and all that stuff. They won’t care about what you say until they know how much you care.”

Ever since the 38-year-old admitted he was unvaccinated for COVID-19 back in November, Rodgers has been open about using more natural remedies for illness and now for mental health purposes. Back in February, for example, the quarterback revealed that went through Panchakarma, a 12-day cleansing and healing method.

