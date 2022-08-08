As training camp continues in Carolina, the quarterback battle between incumbent Sam Darnold and newly-acquired Baker Mayfield has continued to evolve.

However, it does appear that one quarterback has begun to separate himself in the starting quarterback competition, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Baker Mayfield does have the inside track to the starting quarterback job,” Rapoport said Monday. “Now it is a competition, they’re essentially splitting reps and that is going to be the case probably through the preseason games. But this is very clear, based on kind of the understanding he has of the offense and based on the kind of plays he can make and the kind of command he is already getting inside this locker room, it certainly does seem like it is Baker Mayfield’s job to win, as it should be since they just traded for him.”

Mayfield landing on his feet with the Panthers would be a welcomed sight to his fans after his unceremonious ouster from the Browns in favor of Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield has a chance to start anew with Carolina and continue the next chapter of his career. And with the new opportunity comes the potential to be the next starting quarterback of the Panthers.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers.