Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers created a bit of a stir when he discussed previously having tried ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, in a recent interview.

But there will be no discipline from the NFL regarding the star QB’s admission regarding sampling the substance during a trip to Peru in 2020. League spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed as much to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Ayahuasca, which has been used for thousands of years for healing purposes in Central and South America, isn’t on the NFL’s list of banned substances. Therefore, even current use wouldn’t merit a penalty under the league’s policy regarding substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances. That said, ayahuasca is considered an illegal Schedule I drug in the United States.

Rodgers claims his experimentation with ayahuasca has improved his mental health. He credited that improved outlook for helping him win the NFL MVP award in 2020 and 2021.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said on The Aubrey Marcus Podcast. “That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

